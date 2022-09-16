Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 16: PlayStation Blockbuster Sale

All three major console makers have massive blockbuster sales, but it's PlayStation's that stands out this week.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Game publishers have undoubtedly gone big for this Tokyo Game Show week. That means they're about to go hard on their sales, too. The biggest sale is coming from PlayStation with its appropriately named Blockbuster Games sale. You can find major AAA titles like Gran Turismo 7, Ghostwire: Tokyo, the Capcom Fighting Collection, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, and many more. Plus, if you look a little farther around the PlayStation Store, you'll find a first discount for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

Xbox and Nintendo have major sales of their own. Microsoft has games like Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and Resident Evil Village as part of its Tokyo Game Show sale, while also offering deals on numerous first-party titles and from the best of 2K Games and CD Projekt RED. Meanwhile, Nintendo has a rare deal on Pikmin 3 Deluxe to go along with its own Blockbuster Sale that features games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Monster Hunter Rise (with the Sunbreak expansion), No More Heroes 3, and many others.

Bulborb eating Pikmin
Pikmin 3 Deluxe
Source: Nintendo

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

