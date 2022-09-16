Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 16: PlayStation Blockbuster Sale

Game publishers have undoubtedly gone big for this Tokyo Game Show week. That means they're about to go hard on their sales, too. The biggest sale is coming from PlayStation with its appropriately named Blockbuster Games sale. You can find major AAA titles like Gran Turismo 7, Ghostwire: Tokyo, the Capcom Fighting Collection, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, and many more. Plus, if you look a little farther around the PlayStation Store, you'll find a first discount for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.
Xbox and Nintendo have major sales of their own. Microsoft has games like Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and Resident Evil Village as part of its Tokyo Game Show sale, while also offering deals on numerous first-party titles and from the best of 2K Games and CD Projekt RED. Meanwhile, Nintendo has a rare deal on Pikmin 3 Deluxe to go along with its own Blockbuster Sale that features games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Monster Hunter Rise (with the Sunbreak expansion), No More Heroes 3, and many others.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Gods Will Fall - FREE!
- Double Kick Heroes - FREE!
- Portal 2 - FREE!
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
- Conan Exiles Complete Edition - $97.49 (25% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition [Xbox Series X] - $60.29 (33% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Thieves [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $23.99 (80% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $11.54 (67% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
- Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (85% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- GRID Legends [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Anniversary
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $8.99 (85% off)
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - $8.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Unity - $8.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $8.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag - $8.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Assassin's Creed Anniversary Sale.
- Edgerunners Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings - $2.99 (85% off)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $5.99 (70% off)
- Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Sonic Origins [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $23.99 (40% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $8.99 (70% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $13.39 (33% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1+2+3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Blockbuster Games
- Gran Turismo 7 [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $44.79 (36% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.79 (36% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $53.59 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $60.29 (33% off)
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $64.99 (35% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (65% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Blockbuster Games Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Escape Academy [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Solar Ash [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Soundfall [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Forest - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dawn of the Monsters [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Bugsnax [PS5/PS4] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $13.49 (55% off)
- A Memoir Blue [PS5/PS4] - $5.99 (25% off)
- The Artful Escape [PS5/PS4] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Twelve Minutes [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (40% off)
- KeyWe [PS5/PS4] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Lake [PS5/PS4] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- Undertale - $8.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $19.49 (35% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $6.59 (67% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $13.99 (30% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Need for Speed Heat - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe - $41.99 (30% off)
- Blockbuster Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $41.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $49.99 (28% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $29.69 (67% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate Digital Deluxe Edition - $26.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition - $37.49 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $25.00 (49% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle - $59.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $39.59 (34% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- MLB The Show 22 - $19.99 (66% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.99 (40% off)
- Cris Tales - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $12.74 (15% off)
- Loop Hero - $10.49 (30% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $17.99 (55% off)
- Neon White - $19.99 (20% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $19.99 (60% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.24 (35% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ubisoft Spotlight Sale
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $29.99 (25% off)
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition - $26.99 (55% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $7.99 (60% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch + Monopoly Madness - $22.49 (55% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Sports Party - $7.99 (80% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $4.49 (85% off)
- SEGA Spring Sale
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Sonic Origins - $27.99 (30% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles - $41.99 (30% off)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - $38.99 (35% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $17.49 (65% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - $23.99 (40% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $17.99 (55% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $19.49 (35% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Out Run - $3.99 (50% off)
- Puyo Puyo Champions - $2.49 (75% off)
- SEGA AGES Space Harrier - $2.79 (65% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shining Resonance Refrain - $8.99 (70% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA Genesis Classics - $10.49 (65% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $14.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Phantasy Star - $3.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jump into Fall Activision Blizzard Deals
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $20.00 (49% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hot Deals from Warner Bros. Games
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Book of Demons - $9.99 (60% off)
- Terraria - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Indivisible - $7.49 (75% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Last Day of June - $9.99 (50% off)
- Portal Knights - $7.99 (60% off)
- Zumba: Burn It Up! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Horace - $7.49 (50% off)
- Drawn to Life: Two Realms - $4.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $7.49 (75% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $3.74 (75% off)
- Grow: Song of the Evertree - $14.99 (40% off)
- Abzu - $7.99 (60% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $13.99 (30% off)
- Aztech Forgotten Gods - $17.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Artful Escape - $13.39 (33% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $14.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack - $44.99 (25% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 16: PlayStation Blockbuster Sale