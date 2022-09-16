Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 16: Steam Tokyo Game Show sales

It's been an exciting week for game announcements, thanks to this week's Tokyo Game Show. The big event also means there are some big sales going down across several PC storefronts. Steam, especially, has massive publisher sales to celebrate the big show, offering deals on titles from Square Enix, Capcom, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Speaking of PlayStation, you'll find deals on their PC gaming library across various storefronts. Make sure to shop around, because prices will vary and where you go may ultimately depend on that sticker price, plus whatever coupon codes or special discounts you may have with a particular shop.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Spirit of the North - FREE until 9/22
- The Captain - FREE until 9/22
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- God of War - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (60% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $7.49 (75% off)
- Disco Elysium - $13.99 (65% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $11.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: DOOM, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron Flyboyz Edition, Homefront: The Revolution, A Story Beside, Mech Mechanic Simulator, Saints Row: The Third The Full Package, Doom 3, Clouzy, Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-tered, Painkiller Double Pack, Hedon Bloodrite, Neon Abyss, I Am Fish, Witch It, and Rover Mechanic Simulator. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition - $13.99 (83% off)
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.59 (21% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.99 (26% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $21.19 (47% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $18.69 (83% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $13.19 (56% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.39 (86% off)
Gamebillet
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.48 (21% off)
- Digimon Survive [Steam] - $40.90 (32% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.69 (21% off)
- Bethesda Publisher Sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $26.48 (56% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $21.57 (64% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $14.37 (64% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.88 (78% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $17.97 (64% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $3.57 (64% off)
- More from the Gamebillet Bethesda Publisher Sale.
- God of War [Steam] - $32.20 (36% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $15.90 (68% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $15.39 (69% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $6.19 (79% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $25.79 (57% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $26.90 (55% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $41.95 (30% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $12.86 (79% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $12.39 (50% off)
Gamersgate
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $59.98 (25% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $20.87 (48% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $32.99 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.69 (78% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $10.43 (65% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $33.99 (15% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $17.50 (65% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $17.50 (65% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $6.75 (79% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.99 (53% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (86% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming until 10/3 (Amazon Prime membership required)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Dorfromantik - $11.19 (20% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $3.44 (77% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $22.39 (20% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Biomutant - $19.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Abzu - $4.99 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $49.79 (17% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $33.59 (16% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $50.39 (16% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R [Steam] - $41.99 (16% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Tinykin [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $22.95 (43% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Sifu [Epic] - $31.99 (20% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $33.59 (33% off)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ [Steam] - $5.22 (91% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $15.31 (86% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered [Steam] - $6.96 (86% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom [Steam] - $8.35 (86% off)
- RAD [Steam] - $4.35 (78% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Bandai Namco Publisher Sale.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $25.79 (36% off)
- Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen [Steam] - $4.13 (86% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $25.79 (57% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $15.48 (74% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $8.51 (72% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite [Steam] - $6.88 (83% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $6.37 (79% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $4.20 (72% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Crusader Kings 3, Just Cause 4 Complete Edition, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, Forgive Me Father, Crown Trick, Descenders, Industria, and Shapez (w/Puzzle DLC). DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Full Throttle Remastered, and Aliens vs. Predator Collection. Pay more than the average $8.45 to get Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Aliens: Colonial Marines Collection, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords. Pay $10 or more to also receive Pinball FX's Marvel Pinball (Season 1 & 2) and Star Wars Pinball (Season 1 & The Last Jedi), LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars, LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 or more for X-COM Complete Pack, Hidden & Dangerous Action Pack, Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire, and Army Men RTS. Pay $10 or more to also receive The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour, CivCity: Rome, WWE 2K Battlegrounds (w/Ultimate Brawlers Pass), Duke Nukem Forever Collection, Sid Meier's Railroads, Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum, and Railroad Tycoon 3. Pay $16 or more to also receive Mafia: Definitive Edition, BioShock: The Collection, Sid Meier's Civilzation 6, PGA Tour 2K21, XCOM Ultimate Collection, and Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 for Viking: Battle for Asgard. Pay $7 or more to also receive Shogun: Total War Collection, Napoleon: Total War Definitive Edition, Medieval: Total War Collection, and Empire: Total War Collection. Pay $12 or more to also receive Total War: Shogun 2 (w/Rise of the Samurai) and Medieval 2: Total War Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for TIS-100, SHENZHEN I/O, Human Resource Machine, 7 Billion Humans, while True: learn(), EXAPUNKS, and Learning Factory. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 for Let Them Come, Guts and Glory, and Hello Neighbor. Pay more than the average $6.40 to get Hitchhiker: A Mystery Game, Wintermoor Tactics Club, and Cardpocalypse. Pay $12 or more to also receive Hand of Merlin, Mayhem in Single Valley, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, and Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire. DRMs vary.
- God of War [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Nioh 2: The Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle [Steam/Epic] - $38.05 (55% off)
- Elite Dangerous: Odyssey [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
Origin
- Battlefield 2042 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Origins - FREE from Prime Gaming until 10/3 (Amazon Prime membership required)
Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Disco Elysium - $13.99 (65% off)
- Xbox Game Studios Sale
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $22.49 (25% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- Gears 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Game Studios Sale.
- PlayStation Publisher Sale
- God of War - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (60% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $7.49 (75% off)
- Helldivers: Dive Harder Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Capcom Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $29.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $14.33 (52% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $34.79 (42% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Tokyo Game Show Sale.
- Square Enix Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $20.99 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Tokyo Game Show Sale.
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.80 (63% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $23.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dyson Sphere Program [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $15.74 (65% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $14.99 (50% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/22 @ 10AM PT)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.59 (84% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $7.49 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 16: Steam Tokyo Game Show sales