Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 16: Steam Tokyo Game Show sales

It's been an exciting week for game announcements, thanks to this week's Tokyo Game Show. The big event also means there are some big sales going down across several PC storefronts. Steam, especially, has massive publisher sales to celebrate the big show, offering deals on titles from Square Enix, Capcom, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Speaking of PlayStation, you'll find deals on their PC gaming library across various storefronts. Make sure to shop around, because prices will vary and where you go may ultimately depend on that sticker price, plus whatever coupon codes or special discounts you may have with a particular shop.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: DOOM, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron Flyboyz Edition, Homefront: The Revolution, A Story Beside, Mech Mechanic Simulator, Saints Row: The Third The Full Package, Doom 3, Clouzy, Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-tered, Painkiller Double Pack, Hedon Bloodrite, Neon Abyss, I Am Fish, Witch It, and Rover Mechanic Simulator. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Crusader Kings 3, Just Cause 4 Complete Edition, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, Forgive Me Father, Crown Trick, Descenders, Industria, and Shapez (w/Puzzle DLC). DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Full Throttle Remastered, and Aliens vs. Predator Collection. Pay more than the average $8.45 to get Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Aliens: Colonial Marines Collection, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords. Pay $10 or more to also receive Pinball FX's Marvel Pinball (Season 1 & 2) and Star Wars Pinball (Season 1 & The Last Jedi), LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars, LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for X-COM Complete Pack, Hidden & Dangerous Action Pack, Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire, and Army Men RTS. Pay $10 or more to also receive The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour, CivCity: Rome, WWE 2K Battlegrounds (w/Ultimate Brawlers Pass), Duke Nukem Forever Collection, Sid Meier's Railroads, Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum, and Railroad Tycoon 3. Pay $16 or more to also receive Mafia: Definitive Edition, BioShock: The Collection, Sid Meier's Civilzation 6, PGA Tour 2K21, XCOM Ultimate Collection, and Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for Viking: Battle for Asgard. Pay $7 or more to also receive Shogun: Total War Collection, Napoleon: Total War Definitive Edition, Medieval: Total War Collection, and Empire: Total War Collection. Pay $12 or more to also receive Total War: Shogun 2 (w/Rise of the Samurai) and Medieval 2: Total War Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for TIS-100, SHENZHEN I/O, Human Resource Machine, 7 Billion Humans, while True: learn(), EXAPUNKS, and Learning Factory. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for Let Them Come, Guts and Glory, and Hello Neighbor. Pay more than the average $6.40 to get Hitchhiker: A Mystery Game, Wintermoor Tactics Club, and Cardpocalypse. Pay $12 or more to also receive Hand of Merlin, Mayhem in Single Valley, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, and Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire. DRMs vary.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Assassin's Creed Origins - FREE from Prime Gaming until 10/3 (Amazon Prime membership required)

Steam

