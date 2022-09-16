Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.2 drives owner from LA to San Diego with no interventions needed Elon Musk has mentioned as well that version 10.69.2.1 is coming in a few days, with 10.69.3 to release after AI day.

While Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) has drawn criticism, having been accused in the past of things like false advertising by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, it seems progress is nevertheless continuing to be made with the FSD Beta. Recently, as part of the 10.69.2 FSD Beta, a Tesla vehicle drove its owner from Los Angeles to San Diego with zero “takeover” interventions needing to be made.

The drive was captured in full and uploaded to YouTube by Whole Mars Catalog. In the video description, they mention how they’ve been using the FSD Beta for every drive and that it’s been going notably well.

“Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.69.2 drives from Los Angeles to San Diego, parking lot to parking lot, with zero takeovers. Today is Thursday and I haven't had a takeover since Tuesday, and I have been using FSD Beta for every drive.”

The drive and recent praise for the 10.62.2 FSD Beta was noticed on Twitter by Tesla’s Elon Musk, who replied to a tweet by pointing out that version 10.69.2.1 of the Beta is coming in a few days’ time with “additional polish” while 10.69.3 will release “shortly after AI Day.” Musk also added that the FSD Beta has been expanding its safety scores “above 80 after 10.69.2.1 goes out.”

Beta expanding to safety scores above 80 after 10.69.2.1 goes out — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 15, 2022

Overall, the progress being made as part of Tesla’s FSD Beta is likely exciting news for Tesla owners, and for Tesla as well, of course. With that being said, we’re curious to hear your thoughts on the recent developments seen with Tesla’s FSD Beta. Let us know in Chatty!

