Musk says Tesla will increase FSD prices by 25% next month

The Full Self-Driving driver assistance system is getting a bump from $12,000 to $15,000 per year at the beginning of September.
TJ Denzer
Image via Tesla
6

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) is a regular subject of debate and concern among Tesla vehicle owners and critics, with many speculating on the readiness and safety of the driver assistance system. However, it’s about to become pricier just to find out whether or not the system is worthwhile. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently revealed that a price hike is coming to FSD at the beginning of September, which will raise yearly costs of the system by about 25 percent.

Musk recently revealed this upcoming price hike via his personal Twitter. It was there that Musk stated that on September 5, 2022, Tesla FSD yearly subscription price will be raised from $12,000 to $15,000. Musk went on to add that Tesla customers who have purchased Full Self-Driving as part of their order, but will not have their vehicles delivered before September 5 will be honored at the original $12,000 price point. Unfortunately, those who haven’t bought it ahead of the hike will have to eat the extra $3,000 cost. It is unknown at the moment what adjustments will be made to the price of a monthly subscription for FSD, which currently runs at $199 per month.

Elon Musk suggests that the price of Tesla Full Self-Driving will increase to $15,000 per year after the release of upcoming FSD Beta 10.69.2.
Source: Twitter

Elon Musk also happened to mention that this price hike to Tesla Full Self-Driving comes just after the company is launching Beta 10.69.2, which allows users to test the system out on public roads as it is debugged. It’s also not to be confused with Tesla’s “Traffic-Aware Cruise Control” and “Autosteer” systems which are a part of the standard Autopilot packages for Tesla vehicles, but only subtly aid in a Tesla vehicle’s driving experience. In contrast, FSD includes features such as the Traffic and Stop Sign Control capability and an upcoming Autosteer capability which will allegedly be usable on city streets.

The actual safety of Tesla Autopilot and Full Self-Driving have been questioned a few times previously, such as in accusations from the California DMV. Either way, it looks like it’s about to become more costly to find out if Tesla FSD is right for you. We will continue to follow this story for further updates and information on the upcoming price hikes.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 22, 2022 8:20 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Musk says Tesla will increase FSD prices by 25% next month

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 22, 2022 10:06 AM

      Pay 25% more for our vaporware that's DEFINITELY going to be complete soon. No, really this time. No, not like last time we said it was close. Or the time before that. Or the time before that. Or the … Seriously, guys. Guys? Hello?

    • Safe For Work
      reply
      August 22, 2022 10:08 AM

      Those racist workplace lawsuits they keep losing aint gonna pay for themselves.

    • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 22, 2022 11:07 AM

      Let's hope they get somewhere, it's definitely getting better, but 95% and 97% and 98% ain't 100%

      • Rahzar legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 22, 2022 11:16 AM

        The 10.69 beta videos look really good. WAY better than when I tested the first beta version they released. I could see the potential in that, but it was terrible. lol

        • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          August 22, 2022 11:32 AM

          The latest version the electrek editor used flipped out while trying to drive a relatively slow one lay road and tried to turn into the oncoming lan at one point. I bet it’s still great on highway, but the one regular Tesla driver I talk to says it still phantom brakes for him reliably. He can even anticipate it now.

          • Rahzar legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            August 22, 2022 11:40 AM

            Highway works great. I’ll prob never pay for FSD because highway covers 99% of my driving.

    • bozer legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 22, 2022 11:27 AM

      Mine just worked fantastically driving from NJ to Maryland. I don't think I'd pay more then what I paid for it though. $10K or over is a bit much. I think I paid $7K

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      August 22, 2022 11:42 AM

      I wonder how much of the team has gone elsewhere, so he has to raise prices to try and hire new people to even work on it

