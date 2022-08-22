Musk says Tesla will increase FSD prices by 25% next month The Full Self-Driving driver assistance system is getting a bump from $12,000 to $15,000 per year at the beginning of September.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) is a regular subject of debate and concern among Tesla vehicle owners and critics, with many speculating on the readiness and safety of the driver assistance system. However, it’s about to become pricier just to find out whether or not the system is worthwhile. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently revealed that a price hike is coming to FSD at the beginning of September, which will raise yearly costs of the system by about 25 percent.

Musk recently revealed this upcoming price hike via his personal Twitter. It was there that Musk stated that on September 5, 2022, Tesla FSD yearly subscription price will be raised from $12,000 to $15,000. Musk went on to add that Tesla customers who have purchased Full Self-Driving as part of their order, but will not have their vehicles delivered before September 5 will be honored at the original $12,000 price point. Unfortunately, those who haven’t bought it ahead of the hike will have to eat the extra $3,000 cost. It is unknown at the moment what adjustments will be made to the price of a monthly subscription for FSD, which currently runs at $199 per month.

Elon Musk suggests that the price of Tesla Full Self-Driving will increase to $15,000 per year after the release of upcoming FSD Beta 10.69.2.

Source: Twitter

Elon Musk also happened to mention that this price hike to Tesla Full Self-Driving comes just after the company is launching Beta 10.69.2, which allows users to test the system out on public roads as it is debugged. It’s also not to be confused with Tesla’s “Traffic-Aware Cruise Control” and “Autosteer” systems which are a part of the standard Autopilot packages for Tesla vehicles, but only subtly aid in a Tesla vehicle’s driving experience. In contrast, FSD includes features such as the Traffic and Stop Sign Control capability and an upcoming Autosteer capability which will allegedly be usable on city streets.

The actual safety of Tesla Autopilot and Full Self-Driving have been questioned a few times previously, such as in accusations from the California DMV. Either way, it looks like it’s about to become more costly to find out if Tesla FSD is right for you. We will continue to follow this story for further updates and information on the upcoming price hikes.