Genshin Impact and ufotable anime collaboration announced Genshin Impact and ufotable are partnering to create an anime series as revealed in the Long-Term Project Launch trailer.

With the overwhelming, and growing, popularity of Genshin Impact from developer miHoYo along with the game’s distinctive visual style, it makes sense that a number of fans have been clamoring for an anime adaptation. Now, it looks like one is officially being planned as a partnership was announced today between HoYoverse and Japanese animation studio ufotable.

The news was shared in a “Long-Term Project Launch” concept trailer which mainly shows different areas and landscapes, but also features some character visuals, particularly towards the end of the trailer. So far, what’s been shown has left fans excited and eager to see more.

That said, as previously mentioned, this is a concept trailer so it's worth keeping in mind that what’s shown isn’t necessarily representative of what the final anime will look like. Additionally, given the mention of “long-term project” fans likely won’t see any actual scenes from the upcoming anime for a while.

For those unfamiliar with ufotable, some of the anime series under its belt include the incredibly popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, along with God Eater, Fate/Zero, and Tales of Zestiria the X, to name just a few. An anime adaptation isn’t the only announcement for Genshin Impact that’s captured fan attention today either, as it was also revealed the game is getting a PvE trading card game called Genius Invocation that’ll launch alongside version 3.3 of the game as well.

Now that you’re caught up with the latest Genshin Impact news, we’re curious what you’re hoping to see in the anime adaptation from ufotable? Let us know in Chatty! For more on Genshin Impact, be sure to read through our previous coverage of the 3.0 update for Genshin Update featuring new explorable Sumeru and new Dendro element.