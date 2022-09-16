Good day, or evening, or whatever time it happens to be when you're reading this! This week has been packed full of announcements and reveals fresh out of Tokyo Game Show 2022. While it might seem like an impossible task, we've gathered the staff and made them pick their favorite announcement from the show. If it was announced this week, it was a TGS 2022 announcement. Let's dive in.

Shack Chat: What's your favorite announcement from TGS 2022 week?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Ozzie Mejia, Skyward Senior Editor

A tease for the sequel to the Breath of the Wild sequel wasn't unexpected. At some point, Nintendo was bound to show off something and this week was as good as any. Still, I don't think any of us were ready for what we saw. Not only are we getting more of the massive open world of wonder from Breath of the Wild, we're now taking to the skies and taking the plunge downwards.

Even with everything we saw, there's a real air of mystery to this story and they're not answers I'm expecting to really get until the actual game comes out. I'm stoked for it and eagerly await that May release date... or whatever release date it ends up getting, because lord knows this is Nintendo and it could just as easily wind up getting pushed back to November or something.

Front Mission feast - TJ Denzer, likes mecha, strategies, and RPGs

I have been hotly anticipating the remakes of the Front Mission games, and it seems they are finally close at hand. Front Mission 1 and 2 were teased in a previous Nintendo presentation, but we had heard little on them since then. During this week’s Direct, not only did we get windows for the launches of these two games, but Nintendo also teased that a remake of Front Mission 3 is also in the works, which is how I was introduced to this fantastic and underrated strategy JRPG franchise in the first place.

There’s nothing quite like Front Mission. It’s like Final Fantasy Tactics meets Armored Core, complete with customizable weapons and parts, and destructible components. You can even eject your pilot from their mech at the deadly risk of vulnerability on the battlefield or target enemy pilots in their cockpits to go for the kill and leave the enemy mech unpiloted. I love that new audiences will get to see these games. More than that, I love that I will get to play all of them again soon.

TEKKEN 8 - Blake Morse, Ling Xiaoyu main

Tekken has been my favorite fighting game since the days of Tekken 3. It’s always had a special place in my heart and between the recent Netflix animated series and the franchise’s resurgence in the FGC the last few years (thanks in no small part to how amazing Tekken 7 is) has been amazing to behold. We all knew that more Tekken was coming, but man-oh-man did I get pumped when I saw Jin and Kazuya throwing down hardcore. There was a lot to absorb in that new trailer and I’m not sure how much will be in the actual gameplay and what was just cinematic flare, but if that fight scene was really made using the in-game engine, I think we’re in for a treat. Here’s to hoping franchise staples like Ling Xiaoyu, Paul, and everyone’s favorite cyborg-samurai Yoshimitsu will be making it back for another shot at the King of the Iron Fist title. All aboard the hype train!

GoldenEye 007 - Sam Chandler, Achievement Hunter

This was an impossible decision to make. There were so many incredible announcements during Tokyo Game Show 2022 that picking one feels like a deep betrayal to the others. I cannot wait to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and were it not for Rare's sneaky announcement, it would have been my pick. But boy howdy, GoldenEye 007 on my Xbox? After all these years? The teaser from Rare, with all the iconic sound bites, sent shivers down my spine. It took me straight back to the days of gaming on my N64. I cannot wait to load it up on my Xbox, sit back comfortably on my couch, and unlock some Achievements.

Like a Dragon: Ishin - Morgan Shaver, Thinks everyone should play Yakuza: Like a Dragon

As a fan of the Yakuza series, and someone who really loved Like a Dragon, I was delighted to hear that not only is Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin (originally released in 2014) finally getting released outside of Japan, but it’s coming in the form of a full remake. Set in 1860s Japan, Like a Dragon: Ishin will follow Sakamoto Ryoma as portrayed by Kazuma Kiryu, and will center around the end of the samurai era. I’m really looking forward to digging deeper into the game and exploring 1860s Kyo, and overall from what was shown in the trailer, the game just looks like it’s going to be really freakin’ cool once it’s released globally in February 2023.

TEKKEN 8 - Asif Khan, I MEAN DID YOU SEE THAT TRAILER?

Yes, Tears of the Kingdom looks awesome. But TEKKEN. GOOD ASS TEKKEN. TEKKEN 8 on Unreal Engine 5. LET’S GO! Sony’s State of Play made my week with that reveal trailer.

Street Fighter 6 World Tour - Dennis White, Throwin' hands

While seeing Tekken 8 mix cinematic action with gameplay in Unreal 5 on PS5 hardware was a pretty amazing moment, I do feel like plenty of my fellow co-workers are showing it some well-deserved love so I want to talk about the latest Street Fighter 6 reveals and features instead. I am really intrigued by the Battle HUB features and World Tour content. Customization and a live avatar sound like pretty smart ideas. I like the idea of the World Warriors like Chun-Li and Ryu being almost like Pokemon Gym Leaders that challenge you and teach you new moves. There appears to be plans for crossplay at least between PS5 and PC but I hope Xbox will have the same level of connectivity. Being able to play classic games like SF2 in between matches and even have a crowd.

Lastly, it’s pretty funny to see E Honda, Blanka and Dhalsim revealed in the same video because they add things to love and hate in every Street Fighter game they are in. But Ken also reappears and looks pretty good. I’m happy to see so much care applied to the world in characters. I hope we get a release date soon.

It's no surprise that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and fighting games resonated with the staff. But we want to hear from you. What was your favorite announcement from TGS 2022?