Konami announces Suikoden I&II HD Remaster The remasters will feature quality-of-life improvements like auto-battle and auto-save.

During the 2022 Tokyo Games Show, Konami shared an assortment of news, with one standout being the return of Suikoden with the Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Duncan Unification Wars for Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC. With the remaster, fans can look forward to various quality-of-life improvements not only in terms of graphics, but also sound design and character drawings as well.

Diving deeper into the improvements for Suikoden I&II in the press release, pixel sprites and environment art have been enhanced with new screen effects. Character portraits have been updated in HD with the original character designer for Suikoden back in 1995, Junko Kawano, re-drawing all of the portraits for Suikoden I HD Remaster Gate Rune War.

Sound improvements feature environmental sounds that weren’t in the original version “such as the sound of running water in the river, wind, insects, and running footsteps.” Battle sound effects are in HD now as well.

In terms of quality-of-life improvements, the remasters will now offer a dialogue log, auto-battle, auto-save, and double-speed battles. And for those who may be unfamiliar with Suikoden but who’ve had their curiosity piqued with Konami’s remaster announcement, you can learn more on the Steam page for Suikoden I&II HD, with the description noting:

The Story of Suikoden I



A once renowned hero turns into a violent tyrant, and an empire falls into decline. A Liberation Army is rising up in an act of rebellion against an oppressive rule. One by one the 108 stars of Destiny gather to shape the course of history.



The Story of Suikoden II



Our story's hero and his friend Jowy are members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade, which participated in a drawn-out border dispute between the Highland Kingdom and the City-States of Jowstown. A few months earlier, a truth agreement was signed between the two forces, both of which were happy to see an end to the fighting. However, hidden under the momentary peace the fires of a new war continued to smolder…

Overall, it’s exciting to hear that Suikoden is getting some remaster love with the games set to be released sometime in 2023. Now that you're all caught up, what did you think of the announcement? Let us know in Chatty!

