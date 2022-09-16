Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Konami announces Suikoden I&II HD Remaster

The remasters will feature quality-of-life improvements like auto-battle and auto-save.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Konami
1

During the 2022 Tokyo Games Show, Konami shared an assortment of news, with one standout being the return of Suikoden with the Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Duncan Unification Wars for Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC. With the remaster, fans can look forward to various quality-of-life improvements not only in terms of graphics, but also sound design and character drawings as well.

Diving deeper into the improvements for Suikoden I&II in the press release, pixel sprites and environment art have been enhanced with new screen effects. Character portraits have been updated in HD with the original character designer for Suikoden back in 1995, Junko Kawano, re-drawing all of the portraits for Suikoden I HD Remaster Gate Rune War.

Screenshot from Konami's Suikoden I&II HD remaster showing an aerial view of the main town area.
© Konami

Sound improvements feature environmental sounds that weren’t in the original version “such as the sound of running water in the river, wind, insects, and running footsteps.” Battle sound effects are in HD now as well.

In terms of quality-of-life improvements, the remasters will now offer a dialogue log, auto-battle, auto-save, and double-speed battles. And for those who may be unfamiliar with Suikoden but who’ve had their curiosity piqued with Konami’s remaster announcement, you can learn more on the Steam page for Suikoden I&II HD, with the description noting:

Overall, it’s exciting to hear that Suikoden is getting some remaster love with the games set to be released sometime in 2023. Now that you're all caught up, what did you think of the announcement? Let us know in Chatty!

For more Tokyo Game Show week announcements, also be sure to read through our previous coverage including the full character roster reveal for Street Fighter 6, and the announcement of Like a Dragon 8 and Like a Dragon Gaiden at RPG Summit 2022.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola