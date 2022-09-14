Like a Dragon 8 & Like a Dragon Gaiden announced at RGG Summit 2022 Like a Dragon Gaiden is coming in 2023 and will bridge the story between Yakuza 6 and 7, while Like a Dragon 8 will come in 2024.

It was a big day of news and reveals for Yakuza and Judgment fans with Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio hosting RGG Summit 2022. We’ve already seen some news earlier this week on various new games or rumors related to the Yakuza developer, but today saw the reveal of two more new games, continuing the Like a Dragon moniker. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has been announced as a spinoff game for release in 2023 and Like a Dragon 8 will continue the main story in 2024. Judgment was also confirmed for release on Steam

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega announced these two games during RGG Summit 2022 on September 14, 2022. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name kicked things off. The game will reportedly follow narrative events surrounding longtime series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu between the stories of Yakuza 6 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. It is going to be a more action-heavy title, and it’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in 2023.

Next up was Like a Dragon 8. This is the next major chapter in the main Yakuza timeline. In addition to bringing back Ichiban Kasuga from Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Like a Dragon 8 will have him teaming up with Kiryu to take on another adventure in the seedy criminal underbellies of urban Japan. Like a Dragon 8 will reportedly be another turn-based RPG game in the vein of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, as Sega and Ryu ga Gotoku have teased in the past. Like a Dragon 8 will come out sometime in 2024, intended to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Finally, rumors surrounding Judgment have been confirmed. Both Judgment and Lost Judgment got a surprise launch on Steam today, following up on an ESRB listing that appeared yesterday. As the series fate was in doubt due to issues with the main character actor’s agency, this should come as a pleasant surprise to fans who wanted to play the Judgment games on PC.

Issues with the main character actor's agency have been cleared and Judgment and Lost Judgment have finally made their way to PC.

RGG Summit 2022 had a lot of goods for fans of all of its main games, not to mention making an appearance in the PlayStation State of Play with the samurai-styled Like a Dragon: Ishin! The future looks bright for Yakuza and the Like a Dragon moniker. Stay tuned for more reveals and coverage right here at Shacknews.