Evening Reading - September 14, 2022

It’s Wednesday night once again, which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, September 14!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Musk's Tesla Cyberwhistle that is only purchasable with Dogecoin sells out
- King's Fall Triumphs for Kingslayer Title - Destiny 2
- Jackbox Games devs talk creating new games and revitalizing old ones
- Like a Dragon 8 & Like a Dragon Gaiden announced at RGG Summit 2022
- Guilty Gear Strive crossplay beta will be free to try, even if you don't own the game
- Metal: Hellsinger devs tease music mod support in future update
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai to get worldwide release
- Deathverse: Let It Die preview and release date: Next level battle royale
- Discord introduces Forum Channels feature
- Retail Therapy Ep.12: Pokemon TCG unboxing and giveaway
- Gods Unchained NFT trading card game is giving GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pros free expansion packs
- Valheim is coming to PC Game Pass at the end of September 2022
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Return to Dream Land
Music to our ears.
Michael Jackson Cat
Coworkers: What did you do this weekend?— The Cultured Ruffian (@CulturedRuffian) September 13, 2022
Me: Made some Michael Jackson videos with my cat.
Coworkers: Cats cannot perform to a Michael Jackson song?!
My Cat: pic.twitter.com/d8Bv2VLrQ6
Aww look at that little floof.
Nintendo vs. Sony Direct
Dunkey has done it again.
It's Corn
1/ As soon as StableDiffusion landed we dropped everything to build a GENIE! 🧞♂️— Russ Maschmeyer (@StrangeNative) September 13, 2022
🎙 Voice UI
🖼 AI Art
😎 AR previews
🤑 Instant purchasing
📦 On-demand production
Could AI make every shopper’s wish come true? 🤔👇 #ai #aiart #stablediffusion #dalle #dalle2 #vui pic.twitter.com/0rHLH9Y5aI
A big lump with knobs...
Good Guy Billionaire
Patagonia’s founder gave the $3 billion company to a set of trusts and nonprofits meant to combat climate change. https://t.co/SnFO1ceCMy— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 14, 2022
The rest of the world's billionaires should take note.
Yakuza Dublin
This video of "Yakuza, but it's Dublin" is the best thing I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/Bfmsjp2qTq— Cian Maher (@cianmaher0) September 14, 2022
Not sure what I like more, the spin kick or the guy coming in with the chair. Either way, quality content.
Stunning Cloud
Stunning banner cloud over the Rock of Gibraltar.pic.twitter.com/tRqmlWsYMH— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) September 8, 2022
That is pretty dang cool.
Pikachu Used Substitute
ピカチュウは みがわりを つかった！— 時空の歪み研究員 (@pokeyugami) September 7, 2022
PIKACHU used Substitute! pic.twitter.com/ClZPZNbfqN
It was effectively adorable.
Bouncy
Baby stoat discovers a trampoline.— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) September 7, 2022
Credit: Robert E Fullerpic.twitter.com/Z6UJ01Q6ic
Wholesome.
Spirited Away x Death Stranding
Spirited Away x Death Stranding— アート (@SekaiArts) September 13, 2022
By ARTazi pic.twitter.com/ef4N5ZNeSJ
Now that's rad.
Pokemon Stadium
Now a whole new generation will be able to experience the unparalleled beauty of Stadium Venusaur: pic.twitter.com/dr0JJLuPDq— Bulbagarden - The original Pokémon community (@Bulbagarden) September 13, 2022
Venusaur looks like it's having a wonderful time.
Beep Beep
September 13, 2022
Look at him go!
And that brings our Evening Reading for Wednesday, September 14 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.
And now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!
