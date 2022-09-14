Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - September 14, 2022

Recap everything posted to Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
It’s Wednesday night once again, which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, September 14!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Return to Dream Land

Music to our ears.

Michael Jackson Cat

Aww look at that little floof.

Nintendo vs. Sony Direct

Dunkey has done it again.

It's Corn

A big lump with knobs...

Good Guy Billionaire

The rest of the world's billionaires should take note.

Yakuza Dublin

Not sure what I like more, the spin kick or the guy coming in with the chair. Either way, quality content. 

Stunning Cloud

That is pretty dang cool.

Pikachu Used Substitute

It was effectively adorable.

Bouncy

Wholesome.

Spirited Away x Death Stranding

Now that's rad.

Pokemon Stadium

Venusaur looks like it's having a wonderful time. 

Beep Beep

Look at him go!

And that brings our Evening Reading for Wednesday, September 14 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Fluffy black cat lying on a wood floor looking at the camera.
My buddy Ippo says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet, you totally should. It's free and full of cute pet pics, his included!

And now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

