Discord introduces Forum Channels feature Discord is giving channel owners a new way to organize conversations and keep new voices from getting lost in the shuffle with Forum Channels.

When it comes to conversation, linking up, and sharing common interests, Discord is one of the prime applications in the social field right now. Whether for business, gaming, hobbies, or other interests, it serves its communities in a way other services simply don’t at the moment. Discord is growing its conversational toolkit too. Forum Channels have just been introduced, and with them, Discord channel owners will be able to organize special interest topics in their space while keeping voices from being buried in rapid-fire live conversations.

Discord announced the release and implementation of Forum Channels on its app with a blog post and explanatory YouTube video on September 14, 2022. The purpose of Forum Channels is to help better organize conversation and give users new options for engaging in topics without being drowned out if a channel is popular and has a lot of folks talking regularly.

“Forum Channels create dedicated spaces for each new topic of discussion,” the post reads. “You’ll be able to see everything people are chatting about before you jump in, allowing you to engage in an existing discussion —or start a new one — without worrying about breaking up or getting in the way of other ongoing conversations.”

Discord goes on to share that not only will Forum Channels give channel owners better ways to organize and keep conversations going, but it will also give them new moderation tools that will help to keep those conversations civil. Automod has been updated to aid in filtering out unnecessary and perhaps even problematic comments and inputs. Moreover, a new suite of moderation options applies specifically to Forum Channels. In theory, it should ensure that Forum Channels are also a safe and effective place to discuss whatever niche category you want to within the confines of the server you’re on.

With Discord also having recently integrated voice chat on Xbox, it will be interesting to see what comes next for the platform. Stay tuned for more Discord coverage as updates are revealed, right here at Shacknews.