Discord introduces Forum Channels feature

Discord is giving channel owners a new way to organize conversations and keep new voices from getting lost in the shuffle with Forum Channels.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Discord
10

When it comes to conversation, linking up, and sharing common interests, Discord is one of the prime applications in the social field right now. Whether for business, gaming, hobbies, or other interests, it serves its communities in a way other services simply don’t at the moment. Discord is growing its conversational toolkit too. Forum Channels have just been introduced, and with them, Discord channel owners will be able to organize special interest topics in their space while keeping voices from being buried in rapid-fire live conversations.

Discord announced the release and implementation of Forum Channels on its app with a blog post and explanatory YouTube video on September 14, 2022. The purpose of Forum Channels is to help better organize conversation and give users new options for engaging in topics without being drowned out if a channel is popular and has a lot of folks talking regularly.

“Forum Channels create dedicated spaces for each new topic of discussion,” the post reads. “You’ll be able to see everything people are chatting about before you jump in, allowing you to engage in an existing discussion —or start a new one — without worrying about breaking up or getting in the way of other ongoing conversations.”

Discord goes on to share that not only will Forum Channels give channel owners better ways to organize and keep conversations going, but it will also give them new moderation tools that will help to keep those conversations civil. Automod has been updated to aid in filtering out unnecessary and perhaps even problematic comments and inputs. Moreover, a new suite of moderation options applies specifically to Forum Channels. In theory, it should ensure that Forum Channels are also a safe and effective place to discuss whatever niche category you want to within the confines of the server you’re on.

With Discord also having recently integrated voice chat on Xbox, it will be interesting to see what comes next for the platform. Stay tuned for more Discord coverage as updates are revealed, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 14, 2022 10:50 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Discord introduces Forum Channels feature

    • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 14, 2022 10:37 AM

      Discord has forums now:

      https://discord.com/blog/forum-channels-space-for-organized-conversation

      • wunderbred legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 14, 2022 10:46 AM

        and we've come full circle!

      • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 14, 2022 10:48 AM

        lol might need to make a shacknews discord bot and just do all my shacking within Discord.

      • Dr_Cube legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 14, 2022 10:53 AM

        But how many people will actually use it? People go to Discord for the private chat.

        • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 14, 2022 11:08 AM

          I think a lot of people go to discord for the community chat, and I think it will be used quite a bit

          • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            September 14, 2022 11:15 AM

            Yep, I suspect this will be way bigger than most people here would initially think

        • Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 14, 2022 11:09 AM

          I'm down for a competitor to reddit.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 14, 2022 11:13 AM

        http://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=41496460#item_41496460

        • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 14, 2022 11:23 AM

          Ah crap, thanks. Merged.

          • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            September 14, 2022 11:25 AM

            Oh, I was just linking my post in the root as a reply here lol, anyway feel free to nuke this sub-thread then since my first post is in the now root post!

            • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              September 14, 2022 11:27 AM

              I like merging related threads under Shacknews article threads to (maybe) help with article engagement. I did a shitty job of checking this time, so I appreciate you linking!

              • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                September 14, 2022 11:27 AM

                Amen, that's exactly what merging was for!

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 14, 2022 11:02 AM

      After thinking about it a little more I think this makes a ton of sense. Lots of Internet personalities have built very large communities centralized around Discord.

      This lets them have a place that people can have less ephemeral discussion and it's available in a place where their community already resides and is incredibly active without having to pay additional hosting costs or send people to a separate application or website.

      • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 14, 2022 11:24 AM

        Right. For example the Tested discord has a bunch of channels where people talk about projects and stuff, same with Brad and Will's Tech Pod. Forums would lend themselves well to that kind of thing.

      • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 14, 2022 11:27 AM

        There are also a lot of channels dedicated to just posting information and never meant to be replied to.

        For instance, I'm in a gaming discord where they play a lot of modded games and there are tons of channels that just have instructions sets for setting up mods or gameplay rules.

        D&D players will also find this useful and... Holy shit I just realized how much piracy can be done with these forums and a bot lol

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 14, 2022 11:24 AM

      Huh didn't know about this.

      https://i.imgur.com/iJ7vvRn.jpg

