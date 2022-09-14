Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Valheim is coming to PC Game Pass at the end of September 2022

Iron Gate is bringing its Viking survival sandbox game to PC Game Pass and subscribers will be able to engage in its adventure at the end of the month.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Coffee Stain Publishing
1

Valheim was an explosive release when it came to early access, letting players all over the world engage in a survival sandbox off Nordic fantasy. It has been played by millions around the world and continues to grow. It’s especially going to grow as of the end of this month. Xbox and Valheim developer Iron Gate have announced that the game is coming to PC Game Pass at the end of this September 2022.

Iron Gate and Xbox announced the upcoming arrival of Valheim on PC Game Pass during the ID@Xbox Fall Showcase on September 14, 2022. It was then confirmed on Valheim’s Twitter that the game is coming to the Microsoft Store and will be included on PC Game Pass starting on September 29, 2022. That means that PC players will Game Pass will be able to enjoy Valheim at no extra cost when it arrives.

The Valheim Twitter's tweet regarding the launch of the game on PC Game Pass and Windows Store at the end of September 2022.
Valheim will launch on the Windows Store and PC Game Pass on September 29, 2022.
Source: Twitter

Valheim has been quite the success story for Iron Gate. Even back in March 2021, the game already achieved over 5 million players despite still being in Early Access. The developers ran with that momentum and pursued server expansions to support the game’s massive player base. Since then, it has received major updates as well, such as the Hearth and Home update, allowing players to build more intricate longhouses and make them altogether cozier with new furniture and build pieces.

With Valheim now launching on PC Game Pass at the end of the month, it’s sure to bring in a wealth of players that haven't given it a try just yet. As we near its release, stay tuned for more updates on the game right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola