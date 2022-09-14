Valheim is coming to PC Game Pass at the end of September 2022 Iron Gate is bringing its Viking survival sandbox game to PC Game Pass and subscribers will be able to engage in its adventure at the end of the month.

Valheim was an explosive release when it came to early access, letting players all over the world engage in a survival sandbox off Nordic fantasy. It has been played by millions around the world and continues to grow. It’s especially going to grow as of the end of this month. Xbox and Valheim developer Iron Gate have announced that the game is coming to PC Game Pass at the end of this September 2022.

Iron Gate and Xbox announced the upcoming arrival of Valheim on PC Game Pass during the ID@Xbox Fall Showcase on September 14, 2022. It was then confirmed on Valheim’s Twitter that the game is coming to the Microsoft Store and will be included on PC Game Pass starting on September 29, 2022. That means that PC players will Game Pass will be able to enjoy Valheim at no extra cost when it arrives.

Valheim will launch on the Windows Store and PC Game Pass on September 29, 2022.

Source: Twitter

Valheim has been quite the success story for Iron Gate. Even back in March 2021, the game already achieved over 5 million players despite still being in Early Access. The developers ran with that momentum and pursued server expansions to support the game’s massive player base. Since then, it has received major updates as well, such as the Hearth and Home update, allowing players to build more intricate longhouses and make them altogether cozier with new furniture and build pieces.

With Valheim now launching on PC Game Pass at the end of the month, it’s sure to bring in a wealth of players that haven't given it a try just yet. As we near its release, stay tuned for more updates on the game right here at Shacknews.