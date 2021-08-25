New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Valheim's first content update, Hearth & Home, due in September

The popular Nordic mythology survival game is getting its first major content update this fall.

After launching into early access in the first half of this year and becoming one of the surprise hits of 2021, Valheim will be getting its first major content update later this fall. During the Opening Night Live ceremonies during Gamescom 2021, a new animated cinematic trailer was shown for Hearth & Home, Valheim’s next major content dump.

This story is developing...

