Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai to get worldwide release Following the story of the recent Dragon Quest anime, Infinity Strash will come to PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC worldwide.

Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai was an anime set in the Dragon Quest world that featured many of the favorite staples of the franchise alongside a grand adventure. It even got a companion game which came out alongside the TV series in Japan. However, that never came elsewhere. Now, worldwide fans will be able to enjoy that game as well. Square Enix has confirmed that Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai is getting a global release and will come to PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC at a later date.

Square Enix made the announcement of a worldwide release for The Adventures of Dai in a recently released trailer for the game. Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai has been out in Japan already since 2020, around when the anime it was attached to also came out. Up to this point, the game was only available in Japan, as has often been the case with the Dragon Quest series. However, Square Enix’s trailer makes it abundantly clear that PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC players the world around will be able to enjoy the game soon.

While we didn’t get anything in the form of a launch window for the global release of Infinity Strash just yet, the game is one of the latest of a large collection of Dragon Quest franchises games and media on the way. It was back in at the franchise anniversary presentation in 2021 that we learned of several game reveals, including Dragon Quest Treasures, which is coming this December 2022. A mainline game, Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate is also currently in the works, as well as a 2DHD remake of Dragon Quest 3.

Adding Infinity Strash to the list means more delightful Dragon Quest goodness on the way throughout the next years. As we await a proper release date on the global release of Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai, stay tuned for further updates.