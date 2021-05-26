New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Dragon Quest 3 HD Remake revealed, will release worldwide simultaneously

Dragon Quest 3 is getting an HD remake in the Octopath Traveler engine.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the Dragon Quest 35th anniversary, Square Enix revealed what was next for the JRPG series. This upcoming slate includes an HD remake of Dragon Quest 3, one of the original games in the series. What’s more, they confirmed that Dragon quest 3 HD Remake will receive a simultaneous worldwide release.

Dragon Quest 3 HD Remake was announced during the 35th Anniversary broadcast with a new trailer. We see the locations from the classic JRPG recreated in HD 2D. The game bears a striking resemblance to the art style and presentation of Octopath Traveler. This is because the game is using the same engine, and is being led by the same developer that took the reins on Octopath’s development.

In the trailer, we get a look at the monsters and characters that will be featured in Dragon Quest 3, that includes the original Hero, as well as his party of travelers. When explaining why the team decided to remake Dragon Quest 3 instead of 1 or 2, Yuji Hori explained that 3 is typically the highest regarded game in the series.

Unfortunately, no release window is given for Dragon Quest 3 HD Remake. There were also no platforms shared, but it’s a safe bet that the game will at least be on Switch. The 35th Anniversary broadcast concluded with the reveal of Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola