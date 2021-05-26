Dragon Quest 3 HD Remake revealed, will release worldwide simultaneously Dragon Quest 3 is getting an HD remake in the Octopath Traveler engine.

During the Dragon Quest 35th anniversary, Square Enix revealed what was next for the JRPG series. This upcoming slate includes an HD remake of Dragon Quest 3, one of the original games in the series. What’s more, they confirmed that Dragon quest 3 HD Remake will receive a simultaneous worldwide release.

Dragon Quest 3 HD Remake was announced during the 35th Anniversary broadcast with a new trailer. We see the locations from the classic JRPG recreated in HD 2D. The game bears a striking resemblance to the art style and presentation of Octopath Traveler. This is because the game is using the same engine, and is being led by the same developer that took the reins on Octopath’s development.

In the trailer, we get a look at the monsters and characters that will be featured in Dragon Quest 3, that includes the original Hero, as well as his party of travelers. When explaining why the team decided to remake Dragon Quest 3 instead of 1 or 2, Yuji Hori explained that 3 is typically the highest regarded game in the series.

Unfortunately, no release window is given for Dragon Quest 3 HD Remake. There were also no platforms shared, but it’s a safe bet that the game will at least be on Switch. The 35th Anniversary broadcast concluded with the reveal of Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate.