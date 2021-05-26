Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate announced Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate.

The Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary livestream featured several new announcements in the world of the JRPG franchise. The event concluded with the announcement of Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate. There is no current launch date for the game, but the developers are planning for a worldwide simultaneous release.

Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate was announced with a cinematic trailer that revealed its fiery logo. No concrete details are known about the game, but creator Yuji Hori teases that there will be some sort of branching narrative, and that player decisions will factor into the story. He also states that the team is working on making some changes to the “command” battle style, but they’re not ready to share specifics.

Though we don’t know when Dragon Quest 12 will launch, it’s launch is going to mark a major turning point for the franchise. Yuji Hori confirmed that the game is being planned for a simultaneous release around the world, which would be a first for the mainline entries. Dragon Quest 11 is one of the most beloved and highly-regarded entries in the series. It’s currently unknown if any characters will return, or if DQ 12 will feature an entirely new cast of adventurers.

With Yuji Hori reluctant to give a release window, and the fact that we only got a title and logo, it’s quite likely that Dragon Quest 12 is still a ways away. That said, when more news is announced on the game, we’ll have it for you right here on Shacknews. During the 35th Anniversary broadcast, it was also revealed that Dragon Quest 3 would be getting an HD remake.