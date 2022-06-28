Dragon Quest Treasures gets December 2022 release date Square Enix has revealed a December release date for its Dragon Quest spin-off.

During the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, we got our latest look at Dragon Quest Treasures, the upcoming spin-off of Square Enix’s JRPG series. It was here that we learned that the game will be releasing later this year on December 9.

Dragon Quest Treasures got a new trailer during the recent Nintendo Direct Mini. We get a better sense of the story and gameplay in the upcoming spin-off. Erik (from Dragon Quest 11) and his sister Mia travel to Draconia in hopes of becoming treasure hunters. Players will be able to recruit various monsters to help them locate valuable loot, traverse the world, and fight dangerous foes. We see a player riding on the back of a Great Sabrecat, and flying with the help of a Dracky.

While the mainline Dragon Quest games follow a turn-based combat format, we see in the trailer that Dragon Quest Treasures utilizes action combat, with the player slashing away at foes in real time. Their companion monster joins in on the action, using their own unique abilities to gain the upper hand. Players can take the treasure they discover back to their base and exchange it for large amounts of gold and treasure hunting experience.

Dragon Quest Treasures was first revealed back in May of last year at the franchise's 35th anniversary celebration. With a December 9 release date, we now know that it will be the next title released in the franchise.

Dragon Quest Treasures wasn’t the only game highlighted during today’s event. We also learned that three Persona games are coming to the Switch, and that a new Super Bomberman R game is coming in 2023. For more on all of the other announcements from the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini, Shacknews has what you need.