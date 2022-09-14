Gods Unchained NFT trading card game is giving GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pros free expansion packs Gods Unchained is a popular Web3 digital card game and the first of its kind to do a promotion with GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro program.

As GameStop gets deeper into the Web3 and NFT space with endeavors like its NFT marketplace, it is also now collaborating with developers on new promotions, notably through the PowerUp Rewards program. Gods Unchained is a popular Web3-based card collecting and battling game, and now GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro members can get free expansion packs from the game through a special limited-time collaboration between GameStop and developer Immutable.

Immutable and GameStop announced this limited-time promotion and collaboration in a press release on September 14, 2022. According to the announcement, GameStop PowerUp Pro subscribers will soon receive a free promotional code that will allow them to acquire free expansion packs in Gods Unchained. Players will be able to build strategic decks with these cards, but also have ownership over them, being able to buy, sell, and trade digital cards over the game’s marketplace to grow their strategies and build their ideal deck. Further cards are gained simply by playing Gods Unchained in play-to-earn fashion.

Immutable has suggested that various perks will be offered to GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro members for its Gods Unchained Web3 card battler game starting on September 27.

Source: Immutable

Gods Unchained was crafted by Immutable, which is building a name for itself in attracting various developers to create Web3-based games in its network. According to co-founder Robbie Furguson, two AAA developers have already signed on to develop on the Immutable platform. In fact, one of the main designers behind Gods Unchained is former Magic The Gathering: Arena game director Chris Clay. Clay considered the collaboration with GameStop to be a great sign of things to come as Immutable continues to grow and GameStop steps deeper into the NFT and Web3 space.

“Competition and strategic gameplay sit at the center of Gods Unchained. Not only will players tap into their skills to build their ultimate deck, the ability for true ownership of cards gives you the choice to acquire exactly what you need for your dream deck off the marketplace,” Clay said in a statement. “With more exciting announcements on the way soon, this is the perfect time for GameStop PowerUp Pros to dive into the world of Gods Unchained.”

As one of the first NFT or Web3 collaborations for GameStop, it will be interesting to see if the Gods Unchained perk is a sign of things to come for PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Either way, subscribers can dip their toes into Gods Unchained and claim free expansions in the game with their codes starting on September 27 and running until October 27. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.