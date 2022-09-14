Jackbox Games devs talk creating new games and revitalizing old ones Jackbox Party Pack 9 is coming out soon and Shacknews had the pleasure of speaking with the developers about designing the titles.

Jackbox Party Pack has long been a staple for when friends get together to have a good time. The team behind the hit video game, Jackbox Games, was recently at PAX and we had the opportunity to chat with them about some of their upcoming titles. Take a look at the video below as we talk with CJ Tuor and Ryan Digiorgi about Jackbox Party Pack 9.

Fans of the Jackbox Party Pack games will be familiar with some of the mini-games coming to the pack, but there are also some new additions. Quick Sort is a team-based game about putting categories in the correct order. As described by the team, players work together to organize things like movie release dates or building sizes. There is also a Tetris-like component where speed is of the essence.

One interesting element about designing Jackbox games is that the writers work hard to make the players feel funny. Ideally, players should feel like comedians without realizing that the developers have given them all the layups.

Jackbox Party Pack 9 is scheduled to release in fall 2022. This puts it squarely as a release occurring sometime in the third quarter of the year. Learn more about the upcoming game by visiting the official Jackbox Games site.