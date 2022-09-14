Guilty Gear Strive crossplay beta will be free to try, even if you don't own the game The Guilty Gear Strive crossplay beta was delayed, but Arc System Works announced that anyone can participate whether they own the game or not.

Arc System Works has been busy trying to get the crossplay feature ready for Guilty Gear Strive and seems nearly set to show it to the world, but it’s going to take just a bit longer to launch. Where the crossplay beta was supposed to come in mid-September, it has now been pushed back to late September or even early October windows. Nonetheless, Arc System Works announced that anyone would be able to participate in the beta. You don’t even need to own Guilty Gear Strive to give the crossplay beta a try.

The details about Guilty Gear Strive’s upcoming crossplay beta were shared in a recent Developer’s Backyard blog. It was here that Strive director Akira Katano and series creator Daisuke Ishiwatari shared the latest updates on the game. First off, both confirmed that Season Pass 2 DLC character Bridget is canonically trans, settling some ongoing debate on the internet and putting an official bookend on that conversation. Further down, we learned that the crossplay beta was delayed to late September / early October, but would be available to all players, whether you own Guilty Gear Strive or not.

Arc System Works wants to get as many players in on the Guilty Gear Strive crossplay beta as possible for stress testing and maybe even guide some altogether new players to the game.

“Due to unexpected delays in getting the game client for the test ready, we are currently aiming for late September into early October,” Guilty Gear Strive producer Ken Miyauchi said. “We're working on making it so anyone can join for free, even if they don't own a copy of the game. This would be a great chance to invite a friend to play with you! We'd like for as many players as possible to join the test, so your participation would be greatly appreciated.”

With crossplay having been on the Guilty Gear Strive roadmap for some time, it seems it’s likely to get a full release in Autumn 2022 on its current schedule. As we await further details, start times, end times, and how to participate, stay tuned for more on the Guilty Gear Strive crossplay beta right here at Shacknews.