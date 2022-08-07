Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2 kicks off with Bridget coming to the roster

Arc System Works surprised Guilty Gear fans with the announcement of Bridget at EVO 2022, and he'll kick off Season Pass 2 this week.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Arc System Works
2

With Arc System Works already having confirmed that Season Pass 2 was coming for Guilty Gear Strive, eyes were on the dev for news at EVO 2022, and they did not disappoint. Androgynous bounty hunter extraordinaire Bridget returns from Guilty Gear X2 to take up the first spot of Season Pass 2. What’s more, Bridget is launching as Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2’s first new character right after EVO!

Arc System Works announced Bridget as DLC for Guilty Gear Strive, as well as many further details on August 7, 2022, near the end of EVO 2022. Debuting in Guilty Gear X2/Guilty Gear XX, Bridget is a bounty hunter from an affluent family. Born as one of twins and due to a superstition in Bridget’s home that twin boys were bad luck, Bridget was raised as a girl. They grew up to be a bounty hunter, utilizing specialized yo-yos that can be launched and set on the screen and called back in a variety of attacks for some very interesting setplay and long-range mechanics. Bridget’s kit, along with their deadly teddy bear Roger, appear to be intact for his Strive debut.

Bridget launches on August 8 for all Season Pass 2 holders (retailing at $24.99 USD). They can also be bought individually for $6.99 USD. Arc System Works also ran a well-deserved victory lap at EVO 2022, announcing that Guilty Gear Strive had achieved over 1 million sales; the first for an Arc System Works title. In honor of this, ASW is now offering a special “Ultimate Edition” of Guilty Gear Strive, which consists of the base game, Season Pass 1 content, and access to all of Season 2 as it launches. It will retail at $79.99 USD and be the best way for any newcomer to get everything the game offers and all that’s coming in the future.

Bridget vs Goldlewis Dickenson in Guilty Gear Strive
Bridget is looking like their core gameplay will remain intact in Guilty Gear Strive, such as sending yo-yos out and calling them back with various attacks including their deadly stuffed bear, Roger.
Source: Arc System Works

With Bridget coming back to Guilty Gear Strive, Season Pass 2 is officially underway for the game. Look forward to playing the character when they launch on August 8, and stay tuned for more EVO and Guilty Gear coverage right here at Shacknews.

