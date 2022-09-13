Musk's Tesla Cyberwhistle that is only purchasable with Dogecoin sells out Elon Musk wants you to blow a literal whistle.

Elon Musk loves whistleblowers so much that Tesla is now selling its own version of a whistle. Called the Cyberwhistle, this futuristic noise-maker can only be purchased using Dogecoin. For those that wanted another one of Musk’s odd creations, you may need to wait a while longer as the product is currently out of stock.

The man behind Tesla, SpaceX, and other tech companies took to Twitter on September 13, 2022 to encourage his followers to “Blow the whistle!” Musk was, of course, referring to the new Cyberwhistle that Tesla is currently selling for 1,000 Dogecoin. Unfortunately, as of writing, the whistle has completely sold out.

The connection between an actual, literal whistle and Elon Musk’s recent subpoena of a whistleblower is there for the world to see. It came to light back in late August 2022 that Musk’s lawyers filed to subpoena Twitter’s former security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko over allegations the company misled Musk, its investors, and the board of directors. The fact Tesla is now selling a whistle is almost too on-the-nose.

As for the whistle, it looks like a mini Cybertruck. The product’s description states it is made of medical-grade stainless steel and has an “integrated attachment feature for added versatility”. This, I assume, means it has a little hole so you can put it on your lanyard.

Those that managed to purchase a Cyberwhistle can expect shipments to begin heading out in four to six weeks. Musk also notes that the team is working on making the whistle sound much louder. Those that have one of the Boring Company’s flamethrowers and the Cyberwhistle will certainly be difficult to miss.

Did you manage to pick up a Cyberwhistle for $60 USD (based on the current Dogecoin exchange rate)? Let us know in the comments what you think of all of this. For more on Tesla, Elon Musk, and the ongoing situation with Musk and Twitter, keep it locked to Shacknews.