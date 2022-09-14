Metal: Hellsinger devs tease music mod support in future update It would seem you'll be able to slay to whatever beat you choose in a future Metal: Hellsinger update.

Metal: Hellsinger is, by many accounts, a heavy metal good time in which you slay to the excellent parade of music crafted for the game by some of the best musicians in the genre right now. Music is a huge part of this game as you gun your way through levels to the absolutely belting beat of the jams that accompany your carnage. Developer The Outsiders isn’t interested in keeping all the fun to itself though. There’s a feature in the works that will let Metal: Hellsinger players mod their favorite music into the game.

This feature was teased in a recent post on the Metal: Hellsinger Twitter. It’s a simple tease, but spells out as plain as day that music mod support is on the way for the game. That means that, within reason, players will be able to bring their own favorite jams to Metal: Hellsinger and be able to slay to their own favorite beats beyond the game’s already impeccable soundtrack. It’s worth noting, this feature will be PC only for the time being. It seems unlikely that such a thing could be implemented on consoles anytime soon.

Metal: Hellsinger is set to get music modding support sometime in the future on PC.

Source: Funcom

Even so, music modding is another huge announcement for Metal: Hellsinger. The game already features a fantastic soundtrack featuring the likes of Trivium’s lead guitar and vocalist Matt Heafy, Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, Dark Tranquility vocalist Mikael Stanne, and Soilwork's Björn Strid, not to mention living musical legend Serj Tankian. The Outsiders also worked to make sure that Metal: Hellsinger wouldn’t be the subject of DMCA takedowns because of its music (though that may be a bit harder with modded songs).

Nonetheless, it sounds like big things are on the horizon for Metal: Hellsinger already. Stay tuned for more details and a release date on music mod support as updates become available.