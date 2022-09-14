Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Metal: Hellsinger devs tease music mod support in future update

It would seem you'll be able to slay to whatever beat you choose in a future Metal: Hellsinger update.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Funcom
3

Metal: Hellsinger is, by many accounts, a heavy metal good time in which you slay to the excellent parade of music crafted for the game by some of the best musicians in the genre right now. Music is a huge part of this game as you gun your way through levels to the absolutely belting beat of the jams that accompany your carnage. Developer The Outsiders isn’t interested in keeping all the fun to itself though. There’s a feature in the works that will let Metal: Hellsinger players mod their favorite music into the game.

This feature was teased in a recent post on the Metal: Hellsinger Twitter. It’s a simple tease, but spells out as plain as day that music mod support is on the way for the game. That means that, within reason, players will be able to bring their own favorite jams to Metal: Hellsinger and be able to slay to their own favorite beats beyond the game’s already impeccable soundtrack. It’s worth noting, this feature will be PC only for the time being. It seems unlikely that such a thing could be implemented on consoles anytime soon.

The teaser that music mod support is coming to Metal: Hellsinger on PC.
Metal: Hellsinger is set to get music modding support sometime in the future on PC.
Source: Funcom

Even so, music modding is another huge announcement for Metal: Hellsinger. The game already features a fantastic soundtrack featuring the likes of Trivium’s lead guitar and vocalist Matt Heafy, Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, Dark Tranquility vocalist Mikael Stanne, and Soilwork's Björn Strid, not to mention living musical legend Serj Tankian. The Outsiders also worked to make sure that Metal: Hellsinger wouldn’t be the subject of DMCA takedowns because of its music (though that may be a bit harder with modded songs).

Nonetheless, it sounds like big things are on the horizon for Metal: Hellsinger already. Stay tuned for more details and a release date on music mod support as updates become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola