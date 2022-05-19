Metal: Hellsinger adds new track from System of a Down's Serj Tankian The lead singer of System of a Down is joining the roster of artists looking to melt everyone's face off with the rhythm-based FPS.

It's sometimes easy to forget, but Funcom and developer The Outsiders have spent the past few years working on a rhythmic FPS called Metal: Hellsinger. Occasionally, though, they'll come out and remind people that this project is not only still in the works, but melt people's faces off with some headbanging heavy metal. Today is one of those days, as Funcom has announced that System of a Down's Serj Tankian is contributing a new track for Metal: Hellsinger.

The new track is called "No Tomorrow" and it fits Metal: Hellsinger's demon-blasting aesthetic like a glove. You can check it out in the embed above. Tankian joins other confirmed musical acts, including Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium's Matt Heafy, and Lamb of God's Randy Blythe.

"We have so many System of a Down fans in the studio, adding Serj Tankian to our already incredible roster of vocalists feels unreal," Creative Director David Goldfarb said via press release. "He completely killed the track and made it his own in a way only Serj could. We are so excited and can't wait to see everyone playing!"

For those unfamiliar with Metal: Hellsinger, this looks like a Doom or Quake-style demon-busting FPS on the surface. However, in order to survive and succeed, players must shoot, dash, and perform finishers to the beat of the music. Think of it as something like Crypt of the NecroDancer if it featured ear-deafening heavy metal drums and power chords.

It's been almost two years since Metal: Hellsinger was first revealed. Funcom had hoped it would be ready by 2021, but development hasn't quite panned out that way. Nonetheless, the publisher is aiming to release Metal: Hellsinger this year. Whenever it's ready, look for it to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.