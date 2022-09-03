Weekend Discussion - September 3, 2022

It's time for the first Weekend Discussion of September 2022! We've got plenty of heat this week so be prepared!

The squad has been killing it this week and I want to take a moment to say "Get well Greg!" because our video editor legend unfortunately got COVID recently and is currently recovering. Please stay safe out here everyone, especially if you are at PAX West.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Theres opportunity now to enjoy some classic TMNT games with the brand new TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection. The Shack Staff had a ton of fun playing some of these classics for this week's episode of Big Team Building. Check out a few clips below and you can watch the entire episode here.

We had a fun episode of Wide World of Electronic Sports this week as Rodney, Asif, and I had to talk about the state of the Smash sceneand the recent controversy surrounding the removal of Adriana Chechik from a Twitch Rivals Fortnite tournament despite reassurance from Epic Games that they did not want that to happen.

And Now...The Internet

This is pretty much me when I play my little cousins in Mario Kart.

Walter White in Mario Kart Wii pic.twitter.com/6bRRGDR587 — Chiptuner (@chip2ner) August 29, 2022

I love this. It would be so dope if Spider-Man: Miles Morales got a full city mod in this aestethic whenever Sony brings the game to PC.

Fortnite continues to evolve in new and ridiculous ways, haha.

I'm getting more and more excited for Street Fighter 6. The combo potential looks really solid so far.

Chun-Li Drive rush combo to super.. I like that she's technical fitting for Chun. pic.twitter.com/dSF4K5WFZQ — Punishere1_ (@Punishere1_) August 28, 2022

If Godzilla makes it into MultiVersus, I need this to be a alt skin.

We've got a long weekend to enjoy so put add lil Beyonce into your rotation!

Beyoncé CUFF IT x Kingdom Hearts



(video from S.Lakshmi on YouTube) pic.twitter.com/mzSC3Ij62M — chi kujo 🔜AWA parking lot with Tayy (@chisdome) August 31, 2022

Weekend Vibes

Doechii has been on my radar for awhile and this remix and video is definitely looking like a breakout.

I'm a big fan of producer, streamer, and content creator Kenny Beats who likes to work on new music during his Twitch streams. He just dropped a new album that is a perfect mood for Labor Day lounging. Check out the full album with this visualizer below.

Well that's all folks. I am hope you all enjoy the next few days and remember to get a few swipes in on Shackpets! See you all next week!