World Championship Boxing Manager 2 steps into the ring in 2022

Ziggurat Interactive and Mega Cat Studios are releasing a sequel to the 1990 boxer management sim on PC in 2022 and consoles in 2023.
TJ Denzer
Image via Ziggurat Interactive
1

The original World Championship Boxing Manager came out in 1990, allowing players to train and manage a stable of fighters in the Sweet Science for the ring. That made it a perfect pick for Ziggurat Interactive, which has made a name for itself over the past few years of gathering the rights and refreshing classic games for new platforms and players. However, now Ziggurat is taking its passion beyond the classic and it has enlisted WrestleQuest developer Mega Cat Studios to help. They’re developing World Championship Boxing Manager 2, and have set a target for PC release before the end of 2022.

Ziggurat Interactive and Mega Cat Studios announced the launch window for World Championship Boxing 2 on September 1, 2022. The game is set to release sometime in Q4 2022 on PC and on consoles in 2023. That means we’ll be seeing its first release in just a few months. The game features upgraded and updated visuals and features as you train, guide, and manage boxers throughout their careers. It’s up to you to bring out the best in them and maybe even put some championship gold around their waists.

Ziggurat Interactive originally brought the first World Championship Boxing Manager back via Steam and GOG. It was developed by Goliath Games and originally launched in 1990.  The new World Championship Boxer Manager 2 marks a major move for Ziggurat as it seeks to bring a new entry to a classic. Mega Cat Studios seems like quite the fit for the project as well, having already impressed many with the reveal of its own WrestleQuest game, which is still in development.

A boxing match in World Championship Boxing Manager 2.
You're going to have to staff up with good trainers and push your boxers to the limit if you want them to chase championship gold in World Championship Boxing Manager 2.
Source: Ziggurat Interactive

With a launch window for World Championship Boxing Manager 2 set on PC for late 2022, it likely won’t be long before we see a concrete release date. With that in mind, stay tuned for further updates on this game as we get closer to the end of the year.

