MultiVersus teases Gremlins-related reveals next week

Player First Games already confirmed Stripe was coming to the game, but a teaser suggests Gizmo might also make an appearance.
TJ Denzer
Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
1

Stripe from the Gremlins movies is coming to MultiVersus. We already knew that, but what if Gizmo is coming too? MultiVersus is fantastic for the sheer amount of IP Player First Games has at its disposal to include in the game. They’re really stretching their legs with character choices too, going all the way from new productions like Black Adam (influenced by the upcoming movie) to much older IP like the Gremlins films. And speaking of Gremlins, it looks like Player First Games and Warner Bros. are set to show off more Gremlins fun next week with a teaser that seems to feature Gizmo.

Player First Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment showed off a teaser for fun reveals coming next week on the MultiVersus Twitter on September 1, 2022.

We've got a little, fluffy surprise headed your way on Tuesday!” the tweet reads, and we see some fluffy little paws and high-pitched coos coming out of a box that is very much Gizmo’s box from the curio shop in the movies. It could just be gameplay of Stripe, who was already confirmed alongside Black Adam, but it could also very well be a reveal for Gizmo as well.

The tweet teasing a MultiVersus reveal on September 6, 2022, likely related to The Gremlins.
The recent tease for Gremlins content in MultiVersus not only teases Stripe, but also Gizmo. The reveal will take place on September 6.
Source: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

MultiVersus has been on a roll through its open beta, gathering millions of players around the world as the team continues to spruce up the game and balance it out. There have been some bumps along the road, but the team also continues to work on major content like the launch of Morty from Rick and Morty in the roster, as well as quality-of-life fixes like killing touch-of-death combos.

A reveal of Gizmo in MultiVersus seems like it would be quite fast, given how recently Player First confirmed Stripe and Black Adam, but he would be #82 of the characters we predicted on our Smash Ultimate-sized MultiVersus roster. Even so, something is coming September 6, 2022. Stay tuned as we watch for details on what it is.

