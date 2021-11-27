What would MultiVersus look like with a Smash Ultimate-sized roster?

Recently, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Player First Games threw their hats into the multi-franchise party brawler with the announcement of MultiVersus, which will bring characters from across WB's owned franchises together in one action-packed game. There is a massive pantheon to choose from. That said, Nintendo's crown jewel of the genre, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has 89 fighters in its roster. With that in mind, we took a jab at theorizing what MultiVersus might look like with an 89-fighter Smash Ultimate-sized cast. Have a look and see what we picked out from the vast WB library.

Confirmed characters in MultiVersus

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced MultiVersus on November 18 for launch sometime in 2022. Here's what we think a Smash Ultimate-sized roster might look like, starting with the confirmed characters:

1: Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Arya Stark in a fighting game makes all kinds of sense, which is why she's already confirmed for MultiVersus. Here's to hoping she brings along Needle, or that wicked-cool dagger that she killed... uh, you know... that one guy with.

2: Batman (DC)

Out of the WB roster, there are fewer characters who are more resourceful than Batman. Fans know he has a contingency plan for every character in the DC Universe, but what happens when he faces everybody under the WB umbrella? It'll be exciting to see if his array of gadgets can stand up to the Rick Sanchezes and Shaggys of the WB universe.

3: Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Bugs Bunny is already confirmed for MultiVersus, and that's the way it should be. One of the most iconic cartoon characters of all-time, Bugs was a no-brainer to make the opening-day roster.

4: Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Finn has had all sorts of adventures in the aptly named Adventure Time, and besides leaving him stronger, it has also left him with plenty of interesting abilities. He's handy with a sword, but also isn't afraid to dabble in some magic from his world. As a boy in a world of monsters, Finn is well-equipped to battle in MultiVersus.

5: Garnet (Steven Universe)

Among the extraterrestrial Gems that look after Steven and the planet Earth, Garnet is the brawler of the bunch, equipped with two gauntlets and always more than ready for a good round of punchies. Her stoic nature underlies her ability to deliver a fine-tuned beat down to look after those under her protection.

6: Harley Quinn (DC)

Originally Joker's number 2 henchwoman, Harley has bloomed beyond sidekick to take on a prominent role in DC. She's still a snarky psycho armed with a bat, sometimes hyenas, and a wealth of Joker-like gadgets for inflicting pain though, which makes her perfect for MultiVersus.

7: Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Jake might be a dog, but living in Adventure Time's Land of Ooo means nothing is normal. He can shapeshift at will, becoming a giant, or very small, or even turning his limbs into weapons. Whatever the case, Jake has the utility to be a strong part of a fighting team.

8: Reindog (???)

As far as we can tell, Reindog is an all-new character for WB. Wielding a gem of power, this antlered canine lends protection to its allies while delivering feisty (and slightly cute) maulings to its foes. We don't know much about Reindog, but we're ready to learn more.

9: Shaggy (Hanna-Barbera)

Like, zoinks! The inexplicable demand for Shaggy as a fighting game character has been growing for years, but now he's ready to finally step into the arena in MultiVersus. Is he a fighter? Well, no. In fact, he's kind of a coward. But, he'll do anything for a snack and that includes taking on the most powerful characters in the multiverse.

10: Steven Universe

Steven is such a cheerful, optimistic, encouraging, and adorable character that I honestly would hate to see get beat up. But it's not like the young Mr. Universe isn't equipped to handle himself. After all, he's got all of his mom's powers, a giant pink lion, and the Crystal Gems at his side. It might be just as hard for me to watch Steven take a hit as it is for Pearl, but that doesn't mean he's not gonna give it his all, even if it means he's taking a lickin'.

11: Superman (DC)

The Last Son of Krypton will be heavily favored in a lot of these MultiVersus battles. He's nearly indestructible with super strength, super speed, and heat vision that could melt nearly anything in the universe. It'll take a lot to bring down Superman, especially when you consider what we've seen him do in the Injustice games. Of course, some of these MultiVersus characters might surprise us.

12: Tom & Jerry

They're the ultimate cat and mouse duo. We've seen over the decades that their worst enemy is usually each other. But, what happens when Tom and Jerry can stop clawing at each other's throats and join forces? They become quite the formidable duo in MultiVersus. Do they stand a chance against heroes, warriors, and gods? It's going to be interesting to find out.

13: Wonder Woman (DC)

The Princess of Themyscira is one of the toughest fighters from the DC Universe. Wonder Woman's super strength, magic bracelets, and Lasso of Truth make her a top-tier character on this MultiVersus roster. This game will pit her against some of the oddest challengers she'll ever face and it'll be fun to see if she's up for the task.

Rounding out a Smash Ultimate-sized MultiVersus roster...

The following characters have not been confirmed as of this writing, but would make suitable additions to make the MultiVersus roster match the size of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

14: Rick Sanchez (Rick & Morty)

Rick Sanchez of Dimension C-137 is considered the most brilliant mind across all the multiverse. He's the ultimate Rick in a multiverse filled with them. His primary achievement is mastering portal technology, but we've seen how far his scientific exploits can go. He's capable of almost anything and, if rumors are true, may very well be the most powerful member of this MultiVersus roster, which is already filled with heroes, warriors, and gods.

15: Yakko, Wacko, & Dot Warner (Animaniacs)

The Warner Brothers (and the Warner Sister) are riding high off their recent comeback, just coming off the second season of Animaniacs on Hulu. They're 25 years older and wiser than they were when they were first conceived and have a fresh array of ways to defeat their opponents... or at least annoy them.

16: Freakazoid

While the Animaniacs thrived in the mid-to-late 90s, Freakazoid wound up relegated to cult status. For the younger generations who don't remember, Freakazoid (created by the Batman: The Animated Series duo of Bruce Timm and Paul Dini) is the superheroic alter ego of teenager Dexter Douglas. He has super speed, agility, strength, and the trade off is that he's basically a wacky cartoon maniac. Efforts to revive his series have come and gone over the years, but MultiVersus could be a chance for him to shine once more.

17: Static Shock (DC)

Static Shock has been in and out of the spotlight for years, but the character is still great. Able to wield the static electricity of nearly anything and manipulate metal with it, Static has an awesome suite of powers even among the DC universe of heroes, and style to match.

18: Blue Beetle (DC)

Jaime Reyes as Blue Beetle has been a familiar face among more recent DC offerings such as Injustice 2 and the character would be a versatile pick for MultiVersus with his suit's ability to basically manifest weapons at will.

19: Yogi Bear (Hanna-Barbera)

Yogi Bear has been a fixture in cartoons for decades, though one might not know it from the way he's fallen out of the zeitgeist. He used to be pretty popular, whether it was starring in his solo cartoons where he'd steal pic-a-nic baskets in Jellystone Park or leading the entire crew of Hanna-Barbera characters. He's starting to turn up again in 2021, thanks to HBO Max original Jellystone! and should be a fun wild card in MultiVersus.

20: Huckleberry Hound (Hanna-Barbera)

Huckleberry Hound was never one that someone would consider a physical fighter. He was always more content to play his banjo than anything else. However, he's also become one of the faces of HBO Max's Jellystone! as the town's mayor. He's witnessed chaos and mayhem (mostly created by his own citizens) unfold around him and now he'd face it head-on if he were to crack the MultiVersus roster. Maybe El Kabong can teach him how to swing his banjo as a weapon.

21: Taz the Tazmanian Devil (Looney Tunes)

Younger generations may not know this, but Taz Mania used to be a thing. (Literally! There was an actual show called Taz Mania!) Of all the Looney Tunes, there was a brief fascination with the Tasmanian Devil. He used to be on car decals, tattoos, greeting cards, and all over pop culture. The world hasn't seen much of Taz since the Taz Mania fad died out, but remember that in Space Jam 2, he proved to be too wild even for Rick and Morty, which should give you an idea of what a dangerous fighter he'll be in MultiVersus.

22: Tim Drake/Damian Wayne as Robin (DC)

Robin in any form would be a good compliment to Batman in MultiVersus, but it would also be a solid lean into bringing the Teen Titans in. The many carriers of Robin's mantle over the years would also make for solid Echo Fighters.

23: Nightwing (DC)

Arguably one of the best Robins was so good he struck out on his own as Nightwing. The acrobatic background of Grayson is what sets him apart from a lot of the Robins and we think he's more than worth having his own role separate from them.

24: Krypto the Superdog (DC)

Where Superman goes, Superman's best friend should as well. Krypto may have many of the powers of Superman, but he's a dog. Bonus points if this character could call on the powers of other Super-Pets like Batdog.

25: Elmyra (Tiny Toons)

Every fighting game needs a grappler and none would fit the bill better than Tiny Toons' Elmyra. Her proficiency at holding unwilling animals in her iron grip is only matched by her ability to sulk and cry when she doesn't get her way.

26: Pinky & the Brain (Animaniacs)

MultiVersus is filled with some of the most brilliant minds in the WB library. One of the brightest is actually a mouse. The Brain and his sidekick, Pinky, have spent the past 25 years trying to take over the world and just because they've failed at every turn doesn't mean they should be underestimated. The Brain has come up with hundreds of gadgets and gizmos that can aid him in a fight, so don't underestimate these two just because of their stature.

27: Daffy Duck (Looney Tunes)

Is Daffy Duck a strong fighter? Probably not. Space Jam 2 proved that he's more of a "coach" figure. How about a different Daffy Duck persona? Duck Dodgers from the 24 1/2th century is an intergalactic hero, capable of saving the universe from Martian invaders. Surely, he can stand alongside the formidable MultiVersus roster.

28: Beast Boy (DC)

More like Best Boy. Beast Boy can change into any animal and he's undoubtedly the most chipper of the Titans (Cyborg being a close second). His morphing ability makes him an undeniably fun and versatile pick for this roster.

29: Cyborg (DC)

Cyborg has had a lot of representation in recent DC heroes productions due to his place in teams like the Teen Titans, Doom Patrol, and the Justice League. He's a good fit for most DC things with his cybernetic weaponry. Plus, who else makes the most perfect pairing for Beast Boy in a team game?

30: Scooby-Doo (Hanna-Barbera)

Even if he wasn't one of the grand stars of all Hanna-Barbera cartoons, with Shaggy already confirmed, what are the odds of Scooby-Doo not being in the game? Pretty astronomically low if you ask us. He's a coward for the most part, but give him Scooby Snacks and this great dane has the tendency to find the heart of a lion.

31: Mike Tyson (Mike Tyson Mysteries)

Mike Tyson wasn't exactly the most focused character on Mike Tyson Mysteries. However, while he can be prone to getting off-task or straying on a different path, it's important to remember that this guy is still Mike F'n Tyson. In an older generation, he was once considered one of the most fearsome final bosses in video games. He may be in his 50s, but he's still a scary badass with one of the meanest right hooks you'll ever see. Can the MultiVersus roster really stand up against the Heavyweight Champion of the World?

32: Dick Dastardly & Mutley (Hanna-Barbera)

When one thinks about the Hanna-Barbera corner of the WB multiverse, not a lot of villains come to mind. However, there's been one name who has consistently been on the side of the baddies. Dick Dastardly isn't the most successful villain in the multiverse, but he is among the most recognizable, whether he's trying to cheat to win a race or shoot down a carrier pigeon. With his sidekick Muttley by his side helping out (?), Dastardly can finally take his villainy to the next level as part of the MultiVersus roster.

33: Crazy Jane (Doom Patrol)

Doom Patrol’s own Crazy Jane is just one of several personalities with powers that live inside the head of the traumatized young lady named Kay Challis. Each of them come to the surface to protect Kay which would make her a good candidate to be a Dragon Quest hero-type. Would you get Hammerhead and her super strength or Flaming Katy’s pyrokinesis? It would be a spin of the wheel each time.

34: Sandworm (Dune)

You know what's so great about fighting games? Getting weird with characters and the giant sandworm from Dune would make for a quirky and unique fighter. Shai-Hulud could even come in many forms. We could have the humble sandtrout all the way up to a God Emperor form.

35: Neo (The Matrix)

His life is the sum of a remainder of an unbalanced equation inherent to the programming of the Matrix. He is the eventuality of an anomaly, which despite the Architect's sincerest efforts, he has been unable to eliminate from what is otherwise a harmony of mathematical precision. He is Neo. He is the One. Is the ability to bend time and space enough for him to prevail in this ultimate simulation? If he makes the MultiVersus roster, we'll get to find out.

36: Trinity (The Matrix)

She may not be "The One," but Trinity is a strong fighter in her own right. She's been able to go toe-to-toe with some of the most dangerous warriors that the Matrix has to offer. If she can stand up to the Merovingian's deadly twin soldiers, then she can take on whatever MultiVersus has to throw at her.

37: Bilbo/Frodo Baggins (The Lord of the Rings)

These adorable little Hobbits would make a great two-for-one. Since they already function so similarly in the Lord of the Rings series it would be a no-brained to have them as different skin options. Daggers in hand and and a ring that makes them invisible would definitely make the Baggins boys formidable opponents.

38: King Kong (Legendary Pictures)

On one of the most remote islands on the planet, creatures grow to incredible sizes and dinosaurs still walk the Earth. On this island, there is one king. The oversized gorilla was captured by evil men and ends up dying as a result of their carelessness. In later years, Kong would grow exponentially and go on to battle other monsters.

39: Godzilla (Toho/WB)

Originally appearing in 1954 as a result of unrestricted nuclear testing, Godzilla enjoyed a reign of terror over the people of Japan for more than sixty years. In recent times, the giant lizard-dragon got a facelift and started making appearances in North America, China, and elsewhere.

40: The Joker (DC)

With Harley Quinn and Batman already confirmed, it feels like a no-brainer that we'll probably also eventually see the Caped Crusader's most vile archenemy. The Joker always brings a lot of interesting, if not terribly underhanded, gimmicks to the fight. We'd love to see how he looks in MultiVersus.

41: Morty (Rick & Morty)

Aw, gee wiz, ya know? We’ve seen this pubescent teen totally flip out and wail on humans and aliens alike alongside his Grandpa Rick. Morty’s proven time and again he can hold his own in a fight, but we’ve also seen a multiverse full of Mortys die in horrendous ways, which should make for some fun in a Multiversus throwdown.

42: Space Ghost (Hanna-Barbera/Adult Swim)

Space Ghost has no problem lighting up his late night talk show sidekicks with his arm blasters, so he should have no moral qualms with blasting some strangers. And definitely look out if he starts "knife’in around."

43: Brak (Hanna-Barbera/Adult Swim)

Look, Brak should be in everything ever, so he should definitely be in MultiVersus. Brak went from a Space Ghost baddy to being a zany loveable dolt and is a strong fan favorite hopeful for the game’s roster. Maybe his dad can show up and lend him a hand like he did in that rap battle that one time. Yeah, buddy!

44: Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)

If you really want to make the homies say “Ho” and the girlies wanna scream then your game needs the Aqua Teens. Frylock can shoot lightning out of his eyes, Meatwad can turn into things like Kirby, and Master Shake…well…he can, uhm… Okay, you got me there, he’s pretty damn useless, but he still comes with the meal so you gotta take him anyways.

45: Nathan Explosion (Metalocalypse)

When he's not fronting Dethklok as their lead singer, Nathan is basically just drinking and punching things, or doing nothing at all. Because ya know, nothing matters. As someone who loves all things brutal, you know Nathan Explosion would be into beating some faces in, but he'd just have to act like he didn't care. Or he may actually be too drunk to care in the first place. Either way, it would be metal AF for him to be in MultiVersus.

46: Hank & Dean Venture (The Venture Bros.)

Hank and Dean may not be the toughest fighters, but they've gotten out of more than their fair share of sticky situations. Between the two of them they just have a snowballs chance in hell of getting out of this one alive. Hopefully between Hank's gung-ho attitude and Dean's books smarts they'll actually be up to the challenge, but even if they do die, we can just grab another pair of their clones. Go team Venture!

47: Brock Samson (The Venture Bros.)

Brock Samson has had just about anything that can be thrown at him thrown at him and he's lived to tell the tale. The Monarch's henchmen even ran him over with a truck one time and all it did was piss him off. He never uses a gun, only his knife to end his adversaries. He may be the single greatest OSI agent to ever walk this green Earth. Now that I think about it, it might not be fair to put him in this game, he would just destroy everyone in a blind rage.

48: The Mighty Monarch (The Venture Bros.)

Many have fallen before the malevolent madness of the mighty Monarch. Dr. Venture’s arch-villain would make for a menacing challenger to say the least and you know wherever the Monarch is Dr.Girlfriend and Henchman 21 aren’t far behind.

49: John Constantine (Vertigo/DC)

John Constantine is always adrift between Heaven and Hell trying his darndest to stay out of the way of the most heinous cosmic powers imaginable. It hardly ever works out, but it leaves him with an incredible array of magic and sorcery know-how that we'd love to see applied to MultiVersus, especially based on his recent DC animated appearances.

50: The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant)

The Iron Giant is one of those movies that we all remember fondly. We also remember sobbing uncontrollably, which is exactly what we expect our opponents to be doing once we crush them under our iron boot. One of the Iron Giant's moves should be to blast off into space, preferably with the enemy in a firm grasp.

51: Raven (DC)

It can never be easy being the daughter and conduit of one of the most terrifyingly powerful demonic entities in DC, but Raven takes that curse and uses it to help others. Her place as a core member of the Teen Titans and her vast arsenal of black magic makes her an awesome pick for MultiVersus.

52: Courage (Courage the Cowardly Dog)

Courage the Cowardly Dog was filled with some unbelievably wacky moments, and there's a lot to play around with in regards to Courage's abilities. Plus, how great would it be if his home in the middle of nowhere was a stage?

53: Gumball Waterson (The Amazing World of Gumball)

Gumball Waterson, his goldfish bro Darwin, and their family have seen some shenanigans in the city of Elmore and it has made this cat feisty when the chips are down. Besides calling on Darwin, his sister Anais, or their parents Richard and Nicole for assistance, Gumball has proven to be pretty capable, if not a little dangerprone, on his own.

54: Nigel Uno (Codename: Kids Next Door)

The Kids Next Door's fearless leader would make an excellent fighting game competitor with weapons based on the gadgets we see used in the series, as well as skins based on different outfits worn by the team.

55: Bloo (Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends)

Bloo might not do much on his own, but with some assists, he could deal some serious damage in various ranges by potentially bringing in some of the other imaginary friends for special attacks.

56: Shnitzel (Chowder)

Shintzel is one of those characters that is much more physically capable than they appear. Plus, his voice actor, John DiMaggio, is already in MultiVersus as Jake the Dog. It just makes sense!

57: Grim (The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy)

Grim is one of the standout characters from the early to mid-2000s era of Cartoon Network and would be a fun addition to the MultiVersus roster. With his kit being designed around his scythe and ability to create dimensional portals, you could do a lot with everybody's favorite Caribbean Grim Reaper.

58: Fred Flintstone (Hanna-Barbera)

Yabba Dabba Doo! Not many people from newer generations remember Fred Flintstone as anything other than the face of Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles cereal. For those who don't know him, he's the patriarch of everybody's favorite modern prehistoric family. As such, he has access to tools that none of MultiVersus' other fighters could even imagine, which would make him a solid pick for the roster.

59: Dexter (Dexter's Laboratory)

There are few kids as capable as Dexter. The boy genius has an entire secret lab of gizmos and gadgets at his disposal and the only thing that is seemingly ever holding him back is the chipper chaos of his sister Dee Dee.

60: Ben Tennyson (Ben 10)

With the power of the alien-cataloging Omnitrix on his wrist, Ben Tennyson is capable of transforming into a number of amazing fighters. The only real question is whether they'd use his adolescent form or his more experienced teenage form from Ben 10: Alien Force.

61: Jack (Samurai Jack)

Jack has traveled between the past and the distant future and seen and battled more than any single samurai should to vanquish evil. His skill is as considerable as his stoic style and we'd be happy to have his blade in MultiVersus.

62: Daenerys Targaryen/Mother of Dragons (Game of Thrones)

The Mother of Dragons was basically the central character for a show full of notable characters. The plot existed around her goals. If Arya makes the list (and she's already confirmed), Daenerys Targaryen has to come to MultiVersus eventually. Plus, it gives the developers an excuse to put dragons in the game.

63: Jon Snow (Game of Thrones)

By the time Game of Thrones ended, folks in the universe were wondering if Jon Snow was the greatest fighter to ever live. Jon Snow would be an incredible complement to Arya, which makes a lot of sense for a game that will feature 2v2 game matches.

64: Tony Soprano (The Sopranos)

I'm not sure if we'll get Tony Soprano in MultiVersus, but we should. He's big, strong, and the head of a major crime family. The guy has more one-liners than most characters, and his finishing move could be tying a brick to your foot and throwing you off the map. Too grim?

65: Austin Powers (Austin Powers)

Austin Powers is another no-brainer for those that grew up in the 90s and watched the movies. He's got the lines, he's got the visuals, and he's got the moves. He's also got free time, as we haven't seen Mike Myers do a whole lot the last few years.

66: Dr. Evil (Austin Powers)

If you have Austin Powers, you have to include Dr. Evil. How could you possibly have one without the other? Nevermind that the guy has access to buttons for setting you on fire or sending sharks with laser guns after you.

67: Max (Mad Max)

Wandering the endless desert after the murder of his family, Max Rockatansky became a legend to post-apocalyptic survivors. They tell tales of his bravery and courage across multiple stories that help keep hope alive in some of the most treacherous environments on what's left of Earth.

68: Furiosa (Mad Max)

Imperator Furiosa is the main protagonist in 2015's outstanding Mad Max: Fury Road. Kidnapped as a child, she spends her life training for the moment to break her fellow captors free from the clutches of the dastardly Immortan Joe. She is undoubtedly the greatest female action hero since Ellen Ripley.

69: Carl (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)

Carl don’t need no instructions to know how to rock. Slap the Foreigner belt on this bad boy and let him rock you (til the break of dawn). Who wouldn’t want to throw down with this Jersey native. Maybe he can run over people in his tricked out ride as a finishing move. He is also #69 on this list because no one else would demand/beg harder for it or deserves the spot more.

70: Scorpion/Sub-Zero/Reptile/Noob Saibot (Mortal Kombat)

The ninjas of Mortal Kombat aren't really interchangeable when you get into their skills, but Scorpion and Sub-Zero are an inseparable part of the lore and they both deserve a spot, even if its as some kind of echo fighter. Besides, Scorpion still has unfinished business with Shaggy.

71: The Man in Black (Westworld)

Westworld is one of those TV shows that you'll need to pause every few minutes to discuss the implications of what's happening. This is true once you're introduced to the character of The Man in Black, who is delightfully bad. He loves playing cowboy a little bit too much and we think we'd like using him as a fighter a little bit too much. He could utilize all sorts of cowboy paraphernalia like a lasso, canteen, or maybe even a prickly pear cactus?

72: Willy Wonka (Charlie & the Chocolate Factory)

The Gene Wilder version of Willy Wonka had a eerie essence about him that would translate well into a fighting game. Maybe he could send Oompa-Loompas at opponents to wreck them or bash them over the head with a giant lollipop. Perhaps he'd turn enemies into giant blueberries and squish them or suck them up into a chocolate tube.

73: Lion-O (Thundercats)

Lion-O is an awesome figure. He might be the leader of the Thundercats, but he was also a child who aged rapidly when escaping their homeworld. With the Sword of Omens able to give him foresight and also summon his allies alongside his own fighting capability, he could still be a competitor and we could even get some assists from the rest of the Thundercats in here.

74: Atreyu (The NeverEnding Story)

The Neverending Story is one of the most iconic family films of the 80s, so you know it had to represent on this list. No one would make a better candidate to rep this franchise than the young warrior Atreyu. He went through so much on his journey to save Fantasia, including that one scene in the Swamp of Sadness. We all the know the one. You're thinking about it right now and your inner child is crying. If he can go through a journey like that, you know he's got what it takes to hold his own in Multiversus.

75: Ice King (Adventure TIme)

If there's going to be a villain from Adventure Time in here, it really has to be Ice King. His ice magic and insanity have been a regular thorn in the side of Finn and Jake throughout nearly the whole series. It'd be a bonus if his favorite penguin pal, Gunter, showed up to play.

76: LeBron James (NBA/Space Jam)

LeBron James is one of the most popular figures in professional basketball right now and his recent appearance in Space Jam: A New Legacy makes him a valid selection. If that wasn't enough, there's already rumors flowing that he might be the first DLC character of MultiVersus.

77: Harvey Birdman (Hanna-Barbera/Adult Swim)

Back in the day, Hanna-Barbera had a full stable of Saturday morning cartoon action heroes and Birdman was among the top tier. When Adult Swim first got off the ground, Harvey Birdman took on a new vocation as attorney-for-hire for dozens of the Hanna-Barbera toons. Whether it's as a superhero or as a lawyer, Birdman still has the power of the sun at his disposal and can go toe-to-toe with anyone in MultiVersus.

78: Birdgirl (Hanna-Barbera/Adult Swim)

Years after Harvey Birdman closed his last case, Birdgirl is finally getting around to her own spin-off. Her first season was a fun romp, but if we've learned anything about Judy Ken Sebben, it's that she's always going from one thing to the next. Of course she's going to moonlight as a MultiVersus fighter during her downtime with Sebben & Sebben.

79: Harry Potter (Harry Potter)

The issues with J.K. Rowlings aside, the magic of Harry Potter is still incredible. Potter is a hero we all want to see succeed and his budding knowledge of the magic inside him would make for some fantastic MultiVersus combat.

80: Voldemort (Harry Potter)

If Potter were to make it into MultiVersus, we'd also love to see the absolute embodiment of evil come with him. MultiVersus needs villains and there are few characters as villainous as He Who Shall Not Be Named.

81: Gollum (The Lord of the Rings)

Gollum as a fighter is a terrifying concept. This poor, tortured soul would not fight fair, especially if he believes you are holding onto his precious or if he has access to the One Ring. Perhaps some kind of dual-fighter design would do well, whereby you can start as Smeagol and transform into Gollum.

82: Gizmo (Gremlins)

Gizmo is one of the main protagonists from the 1980's Christmas horror hit Gremlins. He was bought on the black market and then had a run-in with some water (against the mogwai care rules we might add), resulting in the spread of gremlins throughout the small town. Despite his diminutive stature, Gizmo is capable of lending a hand or picking a fight himself when he gets up the heart to do it.

83: Stripe (Gremlins)

As the primary antagonist in 1984's Gremlins, Stripe serves as the defacto leader of the gremlin pack. Author of all the most devious attempts to murder poor mogwai Gizmo, Stripe's video game adaptation should be loaded with all sorts of devious tricks.

84: Riggs and Murtaugh (Lethal Weapon)

Riggs and Murtaugh are the characters you put into MultiVersus when you want to grow your audience to people who watched action movies in the 80s and 90s. Some of their lines are a bit too mature for younger ears, but maybe Danny Glover can say "stuff" instead of the original line.

85: Craig, Smokey, & Debo (Friday)

As New Line Pictures now falls under the Warner Media umbrella, this means that there is an outside chance we could see the all-stars from the 1996 comedy smash Friday. If it happens, we just might get to recreate protagonist Craig's attempt to not get his head caved in by local bully Debo while Craig's best friend Smokey squeals from the sidelines.

86: Steve Urkel/Stefan Urquelle (Family Matters)

For folks of a certain age, the show Family Matters was appointment viewing on Friday evenings. Breakout star Steve Urkel captivated the nation with his abrasive, nasally voice and his never-ending torture of neighbor Carl Winslow. Steve's alter ego Stefan can also make an appearance.

87: Elmer Fudd (Looney Tunes)

You can't have Bugs Bunny without Elmer Fudd, so even if it takes some time, Fudd is almost certain to hit the MultiVersus roster at some point, if only for sport. Can you really have one without the other?

88: Zorak (Hanna-Barbera/Adult Swim)

Zorak is most definitely the meanest mantis on the block as anyone who’s ever watched Space Ghost or the Brak Show knows well. This maniacal villain would have no problem throwing fists in a fight or maybe busting out his trusty laser rifle for some explosive fun.

89: Yosemite Sam (Looney Tunes)

Yosemite Sam is a hot-head with a fiery temperament that is second only to his dual pistols when it comes to the damage it can output. As far as creating a perfect fighter goes, you couldn't do much better than Yosemite Sam - he's small and nimble with probably a bit of decent range.

