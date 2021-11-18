Warner Bros. announces MultiVersus free-to-play fighter & playtest signups Warner Bros. has pulled back the curtain on its Smash-inspired platform fighting game.

Not too long ago, word began circulating that Warner Bros. was working on a platform fighting game that would see several of its biggest characters coming together in one place. Now, those rumors have been confirmed, as the company has officially announced MultiVersus, a free-to-play fighting game that features the likes of Batman, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, and more.

Warner Bros. announced MultiVersus with a new trailer on the game’s YouTube channel. Co-founder and Game Director at Player First Games Tony Huynh walks us through what we can expect from MultiVersus. As a platform fighter, players will eliminate enemies by knocking them off-screen. In MultiVersus, teamwork and social play are key to success.

2v2 is one of the game’s core modes, and a lot of the playable characters have abilities tailored towards supporting teammates. Batman’s Smoke Bomb can create temporary cover, while Wonder Woman can snatch a teammate back onto stage with the Lasso of Truth. We also see Steven Universe use a shield to protect himself and allies. When Bugs Bunny digs a hole, his partner will be able to use it as well.

MultiVersus will also feature voice acting for each of its characters. This includes Kevin Conroy as Batman, Tara Strong as Harley Quinn, John DiMaggio as Jake the Dog, Maise Williams as Aria Stark, and Mathew Lillard as Shaggy.

MultiVersus will be cross-platform, cross-progression, and free-to-play. Players will be able to form guilds with their friends and take on others, earning their place in the worldwide leaderboards. The developers have also stated their intentions to prioritize “best in class online” and provide dedicated servers from day one. Post launch, MultiVersus will continue to get new content with new characters, modes, skins, and events.

Players can sign up for a chance to participate in an upcoming play test on MultiVersus.com. The game is currently set to launch some time in 2022. Be sure to bookmark our newly created topic page dedicated to MultiVersus for future updates on the platform fighter.