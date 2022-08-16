Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

MultiVersus devs working on an 'anti-infinite system' to prevent TOD combos

An early and unready version of the anti-infinite system slipped into the latest build for MultiVersus among other unintentional inclusions.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
1

MultiVersus continues to be a game with a lot of eyes on it due to its competent and fun additions to the platform fighter genre. Unfortunately, it’s had a bit of a rough week. The game got a big patch as part of Season 1, and then a bunch of things ended up broken, necessitating a hotfix. The culprit? Apparently, a lot of internal work-in-progress tweaks slipped into the public build, including an unready “anti-infinite system” built to stop touch-of-death (TOD) combos.

This system was revealed in an address of the issues with the MultiVersus Season 1 patch by game director Tony Huynh via his Twitter. Huynh took the time to apologize for a multitude of issues caused by the Season 1 patch, including one that caused Wonder Woman’s attacks to hurt herself and another that broke long combo strings entirely. The team implemented a server-side hotfix that was supposed to clean up these issues, but Huynh revealed that some of these systems were work-in-progress tweaks that were meant for a later update, including an “anti-infinite system” to prevent players from defeating another character in just one lengthy combo string (widely known in FGC as a touch-of-death or TOD combo).

MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh explains that the team is working on an
Tony Huynh explains that an early version of a system meant to prevent infinite combos accidentally slipped into the recent build of MultiVersus, causing major issues.
Source: Twitter

Player First Games has worked feverishly to balance out various rough edges of MultiVersus throughout its beta and Season 1 launch. Reeling in overperforming characters like Bugs Bunny and Taz have been part of that careful balancing act, but the devs still have a lot to do, which is a fact Huynh seems to fully recognize and remain transparent about.

Even so, MultiVersus is also under the microscope because it has a lot of players signed up and figuring out what’s broken and what’s not on the fly. With a major EVO tournament behind it and characters like Rick and Morty, Black Adam, and Stripe from Gremlins in the game’s future, stay tuned for more updates as they become available, such as when the anti-infinite system is actually complete and properly implemented.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola