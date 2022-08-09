MultiVersus beta hits 10 million players in less than a month WB Games' mascot fighter has drawn a lot of curiosity since the beta's deployment.

MultiVersus has only been in beta for a few weeks, but WB Games' attempt at its own Smash Bros.-style brawler has drawn a lot of attention from millions of players. If the number of registered accounts is to be believed, there are already over 10 million unique MultiVersus users across all of the game's platforms.

The report comes from PC Gamer, which gathered the data from statistics site tracker.gg. The last time we tracked user numbers for MultiVersus, it was late last month when Steam users peaked at 153,000. At the time, we observed that the user numbers for consoles were unavailable, but it looks like that total has ballooned something fierce since the start of the game's open beta, as has the total number of PC players.

MultiVersus first went into open beta on July 19 with a rotating number of free characters and a series of unlockable and premium cosmetics. WB Games and Player First Games have grand plans for the free-to-play brawler. While the start of Season 1 has been delayed, there is a full roadmap in place that includes new playable characters, cosmetics, and premium goodies.

If you're among the many who are getting started on MultiVersus, be sure to check out our previous coverage. The MultiVersus topic page should point you to some helpful guides to assist you. With such a bright future ahead of it, MultiVersus is worth monitoring, so keep it on Shacknews for further updates.