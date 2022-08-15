Black Adam & Stripe from Gremlins coming to MultiVersus A recent leak seems to imply that both Black Adam and Stripe are coming to the MultiVersus roster at some point.

Updated (1:15 p.m. PT on August 15, 2022): MultiVersus officially confirmed that Black Adam and Stripe from the Gremlins movies are coming to MultiVersus later in Season 1. The confirmation was made via the MultiVersus Twitter.

What's better than officially kicking off #MultiVersus Season 1? Announcing Black Adam and Stripe are also coming this season. 😏 You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/vmo3nm8tv5 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 15, 2022

Original Story: One of the more fun aspects of MultiVersus is just how vast the library of WB characters and IP are to pull from for the roster. We’ve already got the likes of Arya Stark, Iron Giant, Superman, and Shaggy fighting it out, and there’s more on the way. Rick and Morty have already been confirmed, but if a certain leak is to be believed, Black Adam and Stripe from the Gremlins films may be next in line to come to the game.

The possible discovery of Black Adam and Stripe for MultiVersus came via a series of tweets featuring certain ad graphics supposedly on the Xbox Store. According to said tweets, there was a new graphic for MultiVersus that put Black Adam and Stripe front and center amid a number of other characters that are already in the game. As of yet, the two characters have not been officially announced. However, Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing a Black Adam film staring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on October 21, 2022. It seems highly likely that Black Adam’s launch in MultiVersus could coincide with the film’s release.

The MutliVersus graphic supposedly seen on the Xbox Store reportedly puts Black Adam and Stripe front and center despite their lack of announcement yet.

Stripe is a more outlandish inclusion. Sometimes referred to as “Mohawk,” this nasty gremlin is what happens when all the rules of a Mogwai are ignored. He’s the antagonist of both Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch and was #83 on our list of characters a MultiVersus with a Smash Ultimate-sized roster would have. All the more fun because MultiVersus needs more proper villainous characters.

MultiVersus just had its Season One launch with a new set of patch notes. As we await proper details on this leak, stay tuned for more updates. If Black Adam and Stripe are indeed coming, we’d expect them around October when the former’s movie comes to theaters.