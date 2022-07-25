MultiVersus update V0.1 patch notes nerfs Taz's Tornado Update V0.1 for MultiVersus fixes some fighters but most notably nerfs Taz's Tornado attack, which was causing quite a bit of trouble.

Though still in open beta, MultiVersus has been receiving constant updates. Update V0.1 is the latest to hit the servers, offering some bug fixes for the likes of Bugs Bunny, Iron Giant, and Batman, while also nerfing Taz, who has been dominating that field with his tornado attack. Take a look at the V0.1 patch notes for MultiVersus below.

MultiVersus update V0.1 patch notes

As noted above, a few fighters in MultiVersus have received some fixes thanks to update V0.1. Bugs Bunny has had his air up attack startup window increased by 2 frames while the Iron Giant can no longer use his air down attack to combo into itself. For those that were getting a bit of a chuckle out of Batman’s glitch, you will no longer be shot off the map when trying to use Grapple.

Open Beta

Lebron James has arrived! He is our first basketball-wielding character!

New Free Character Rotation (7/26 to 8/8)

Finn

Garnet

Superman

Reindog

New Open Beta Warp Event:

For a LIMITED TIME Gold earned from matches has increased by 25% from 7/26 to 8/8 as an Open Beta Welcome Event!

Characters

Legend:

+ = Buff

- = Nerf

~ = Change

Note: Attacks callouts reference default controls.

Batman

- Air/Ground Neutral Attack: Cooldown on Batarang increased from 13s to 14s. Pick up of Batarang returns 11.55 second up from 11.05. This means that the minimum time between Batarang throws is 2.45s up from 1.95s.

Batman’s Batarang pick-up cooldown created very small windows where the Batarang wasn’t in play. This change should make it so opponents of Batman have a larger window between Batarang attacks to gain advantage.

Bug Fix: Air/Ground Side Special: Fixed a bug where Grapple would sometimes shoot you off the map.

Bugs Bunny

- Air Up Attack: Startup window increased by 2 frames, active window decreased by 2 frames

The hitbox made it so that Bugs Bunny hit nearly all around himself. This should make the up air a bit more reasonable to deal with.

Iron Giant

Bug Fix: Air Down Attack: can no longer combo into itself

Bug Fix: Air/Ground Down Special: can no longer repeatedly hit and lock opponents in place forever

Bug Fix: Air Up Attack: Can no longer repeatedly hit opponents

Steven Universe

- Air Neutral Attack: Knocks opponents up and away to prevent an infinite attack caused by alternating Air Down Attack and Air Neutral Attack.

Taz

Bug Fix: Fixed a bug that was preventing Taz from doing any aerial attacks once he reached his air special limit.

- Air/Ground Side Special:

If you have been following early access, Taz’s Tornado has been dominating his character kit and presenting a non-obvious knowledge check for newer players. By reducing its effectiveness we hope to improve his gameplay health and loop and bring the game to a healthier state for newer players.

A decrease to the tornado's duration and the additional duration gained by passing an ally.

Removing one of the multi-hits of the tornado.

Decreasing the hit pause of all the hits in the tornado.

Reduced knockback from the final hit in the tornado from 1375 to 1275.

Right now, our plan is to transition the Tornado to a cooldown move in an upcoming patch. The tornado is Taz's signature move so we want to keep it as one of his most powerful attacks, with the cooldown forcing more intentional use of it. These nerfs will reduce Taz's strength, especially at higher levels of play, so expect some buffs to the other moves in his kit in the near future. Thank you for your patience and we will continue to evaluate Taz’s gameplay health.

Velma

- Weight: reduced from 70 to 63 It was an oversight on our part that Velma is one of the heaviest characters in the game. This change should bring her more in-line with where we originally envisioned her.



You can read all the update V0.1 patch notes over on MultiVersus, where you will also find patch notes for previous updates. Keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on MultiVersus, including a breakdown of all the controls and PC keybindings.