Destiny 2 Guardians are wearing gold shaders for Childhood Cancer Awareness month Put your gold shaders on, Guardians, it's time to show your support in the month of September.

The Destiny 2 community has never backed down from supporting a good cause, and that trend will continue in the month of September. In a subreddit post that has blown up with over 9,000 upvotes, Guardians are pledging to wear gold for the entire month to show their support for Childhood Cancer Awareness.

The subreddit post from LunarPengu was sharing a social post from another platform. In that post, a father and fellow Guardian who lost his daughter to Ewings Sarcoma, an aggressive pediatric cancer, asked for players to show their support for Childhood Cancer Awareness through the month of September by wearing gold shaders on their armor and gear. Gold is the color associated with Childhood Cancer Awareness.

May 2, 2020, my family and I lost my oldest to Ewings Sarcoma, an aggressive pediatric cancer. The September before losing her was the first time I started asking those of you who would to go gold for the month of September as it’s Childhood Cancer Awareness month and gold is the color associated with it. No monetary gains here, just a supportive gesture asked by one dad to others. So, I’m asking again if you would, my fellow dads and Guardians, to please join me and go gold for the month of September. It would be awesome to see a Tower full of gold Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks.

Last night when I went to sleep this subreddit post had 5,200 upvotes but has ballooned to more than 9,200 upvotes overnight. The top comment, as expected, is unconditional support, with AmericanGrizzly4 stating, “Literally all my fashion choices are being halted for the entire month. Gold all around. No question.” Other popular comments include shader suggestions that contain gold.

The post is worth a read if you’re a Destiny 2 player, and there are loads of great shaders if you want to show your support. I’ll be heading to the Tower momentarily to start working on my gold look for the month of September. If you’d like to take things a step further there’s loads of information to be found online, including by visiting the American Childhood Cancer Organization or Childhood Cancer Canada if you’re in North America and want to get involved.

You can follow along with all of Shacknews’ coverage by visiting our Destiny 2 topic and having a browse, but first you should start having a look at what gold shaders you'll use throughout the month of September.