Phil Spencer confirms intention to bring Call of Duty, Overwatch & Diablo to Game Pass It would seem Xbox will waste no time getting some of Activision's most popular franchises to Game Pass once the acquisition is complete.

With Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard clear to proceed, but not quite settled yet, there is still time to talk about what happens after. Microsoft and Xbox are about to bring a massive stable of globally beloved IPs into its clutches. However, how fast will Xbox incorporate Acti-Blizz into its services? Apparently right away, if Phil Spencer has any say in the matter. The Xbox lead confirmed that Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo are all coming to Game Pass services.

Phil Spencer shared this confirmation in a recent press release on the Microsoft On The Issues blog. According to Spencer, having Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo as part of the Xbox and PC Game Pass programs sounds like settled business.

“Game Pass empowers developers to bring more games to more players, not fewer,” Phil Spencer wrote. “We intend to make Activision Blizzard’s much-loved library of games – including Overwatch, Diablo and Call of Duty – available in Game Pass and to grow those gaming communities. By delivering even more value to players, we hope to continue growing Game Pass, extending its appeal to mobile phones and any connected device.”

Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are among the major releases that can be expected on Game Pass once the deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard is done.

Source: Activision Blizzard

It could very well have been assumed that Microsoft and Xbox would bring many of Activision Blizzard’s most popular franchises to Game Pass services as soon as possible. Once the deal is done, it seems very likely that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot will end up there, as is likely with Overwatch 2. Diablo 4 may be a few years out in terms of release, but it seems we can expect that one in Game Pass too.

With some of Activision Blizzard’s biggest franchises headed to Xbox and PC Game Pass, it's likely we can expect large inclusions of further Acti-Blizz IP on the service in the long run. Stay tuned as we await the closure of the deal in what is expected to be spring 2023.