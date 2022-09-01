Halo Infinite local co-op canceled as online co-op & Forge mode delayed again With the release of a new dev update blog and video, 343 has canceled plans to implement local splitscreen Campaign co-op in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite has had a rollercoaster of good and bad vibes since the game launched. Where the single-player Campaign was quite good and won over a lot of hearts, the multiplayer has occasionally left something to be desired. Meanwhile, we’ve still be waiting on core features that didn’t even launch with the game. Now it seems one of them altogether won’t as others are pushed back again. 343 Industries has canceled development of local splitscreen Campaign co-op, and online co-op and Forge Mode have been delayed once again.

These delays and cancellations were shared by 343 Industries itself in a recent dev update video and blog. In said video, Joseph Staten, Sean Baron, and Brian Jarrard discussed the ongoing direction of the game, including the team’s list of priorities, including security of the online experience, polishing the live-service seasonal element, and more. It was here that Joseph Staten shared the cancellation of the local co-op for Halo Infinite.

“We have had to make the difficult decision not to ship Campaign splitscreen co-op, and take the resources that we would use on that, and go after this list.”

The roadmap for Halo Infinite's content updates includes the delay on Forge Mode and online Campaign co-op.

Source: 343 Industries

Unfortunately, the cancellation of local Campaign co-op isn’t going to expedite online Campaign co-op or Forge Mode. These are also being delayed again. This news comes despite the fact that 343 Industries just recently tested a flight of the Halo Infinite online Campaign co-op. It would seem the team is still not 100 percent convinced the modes are ready to set live. This also comes as the third delay to Campaign co-op and Forge Mode after they were pushed out of launch day release and then out of Season 2.

With 343 Industries having put out a developer roadmap for Halo Infinite, at least we can see what’s coming next for the game and when. As we await further updates and new launch dates for the online co-op and Forge Mode, stay tuned here at Shacknews.