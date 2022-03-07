Halo Infinite campaign co-op delayed out of Season 2 launch
The devs at 343 Industries have determined that Halo Infinite's campaign co-op modes won't be ready for the launch of Season 2 in May 2022.
While there was a lot to love about 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite, there are still some key pieces missing from the experience. Campaign co-op and Forge mode are still in development and waiting to be released. In fact, campaign co-op was supposed to arrive in the Season 2 launch date of Halo, but a recent announcement from 343 Industries says co-op won’t be ready by the time the season arrives.
The 343 Industries devs made the announcement of Halo Infinite campaign co-op’s further delay in a Waypoint post on March 4, 2022. According to the post, 343 Industries still needs time to properly prepare Halo Infinite’s co-op experience.
This will mark another delay for campaign co-op on Halo Infinite after Season 1 was extended as developers continued work on content for Season 2 (and yet another if one counts Forge and co-op modes being delayed out of the initial release). Where Season 2 begins on May 3, 2022 and co-op was supposed to launch with it, 343 Industries is now targeting a launch later on in the Season, not planning on delaying it back to Season 3 when Forge mode should launch.
Halo Infinite was good for what it offered in its initial release, but there are still likely many out hoping to play the story and experience the open world with friends. As we await a more concrete release date on co-op, stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.
