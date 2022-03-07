New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Halo Infinite campaign co-op delayed out of Season 2 launch

The devs at 343 Industries have determined that Halo Infinite's campaign co-op modes won't be ready for the launch of Season 2 in May 2022.
TJ Denzer
3

While there was a lot to love about 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite, there are still some key pieces missing from the experience. Campaign co-op and Forge mode are still in development and waiting to be released. In fact, campaign co-op was supposed to arrive in the Season 2 launch date of Halo, but a recent announcement from 343 Industries says co-op won’t be ready by the time the season arrives.

The 343 Industries devs made the announcement of Halo Infinite campaign co-op’s further delay in a Waypoint post on March 4, 2022. According to the post, 343 Industries still needs time to properly prepare Halo Infinite’s co-op experience.

Halo Infinite's sprawling open world and deep narrative is proving harder to adapt into a co-op experience than 343 expected.
Halo Infinite's sprawling open world and deep narrative is proving harder to adapt into a co-op experience than 343 expected.

This will mark another delay for campaign co-op on Halo Infinite after Season 1 was extended as developers continued work on content for Season 2 (and yet another if one counts Forge and co-op modes being delayed out of the initial release). Where Season 2 begins on May 3, 2022 and co-op was supposed to launch with it, 343 Industries is now targeting a launch later on in the Season, not planning on delaying it back to Season 3 when Forge mode should launch.

Halo Infinite was good for what it offered in its initial release, but there are still likely many out hoping to play the story and experience the open world with friends. As we await a more concrete release date on co-op, stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    March 7, 2022 9:30 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Halo Infinite campaign co-op delayed out of Season 2 launch

      March 7, 2022 9:39 AM

      It still makes me mad his rigid the vegetation is in this game. Even Psychonauts 2 had more realistic trees and foliage.

      The combat in this game is fun, the world is pretty monotonous, and the indoor environments are worse.

      I beat it and the combat is the only thing that kept me going.

      March 7, 2022 12:02 PM

      And so it continues to be irrelevant to me - I was never a fan of the MP, but I loved campaigning with the missus.

      Oh well.

      March 7, 2022 1:07 PM

      I seriously hope they're not holding this guy up because split-screen on a launch-day Xbox One doesn't work. haha

        March 7, 2022 1:11 PM

        I want to think it's something more mundane like syncing issues where you move to another area and it keeps teleporting your partner back and forth forever.

