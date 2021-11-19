Halo Infinite campaign co-op & Forge delayed with Season 1 extension 343 Industries recently confirmed that Halo Infinite's campaign co-op and Forge will be delayed with Season 1's extension to May 2022.

When Halo Infinite launched in its latest multiplayer beta, another thing that happened was that Season 1’s timeline was extended to May 2022. What was supposed to end early next year will now take up just under half of it. With that, Season 2 and Season 3 have also been pushed back. It could have been assumed because of this shift in timelines, but 343 Industries head of creative Joseph Staten also just confirmed that means that co-op campaign and Forge modes have been further delayed.

Staten confirmed these details in a recent interview with Eurogamer in which he spoke to the launch of Halo Infinite, Season 1’s extension, the state of the co-op and Forge mode, and the priorities of the team.

“At the time that we talked about campaign co-op and Forge, I said our goal is to ship campaign co-op in Season 2 and our goal is to ship Forge with Season 3,” Staten said. “Yes, we are extending Season 1. So, our goal still remains what I said before, which is to ship campaign co-op with Season 2 and Forge with Season 3.”

Staten went on to say that how Halo Infinite’s Season 1 plays out and what players ask for could force the team to reprioritize further and cause further delays to campaign co-op and Forge modes.

“Those remain targets,” Staten continued. “And we can’t commit to any hard dates right now, because as we’re seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things might move up in the priority stack for us. If it turns out that our progression system just isn’t working the way that we intended, if we need to move some of these bigger rocks sooner, then we as a team will make those decisions and will clearly communicate to our fans why we’re why we’re doing certain things.”

Halo Infinite launching without co-op campaign and Forge was already jarring, but now it looks like we’ll be waiting till the latter half of 2022 for these features. It remains to be seen if that timeline changes further, but unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like these features are being launched any sooner. Stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.