Halo Infinite campaign co-op is getting a test flight in July

Players who have been waiting on Halo Infinite's upcoming campaign co-op will be able to test it out in a flight next month.
TJ Denzer
2

One of the biggest omissions out of Halo Infinite so far has been campaign co-op play, a longtime staple of the franchise. 343 Industries has been pushing the feature back as it fixed up other facets of the game, but it sounds like players are finally going to get to explore the feature in the coming month. A test flight for Halo Infinite campaign co-op play has been confirmed for Halo Insiders in July.

343 Industries confirmed the upcoming Halo Insiders test flight via the Halo twitter account on June 8, 2022. According to the tweet, Halo Insiders can look forward to exploring a test flight version of Halo Infinite that will feature its missing campaign co-op feature sometime in July 2022. Though no concrete dates have been set just yet, 343 Industries promises that more details on the test flight are coming soon. The important thing at the moment is if you want to get on board, you can sign up to become a Halo Insider and have a chance at being part of the test flight now.

Halo Infinite's campaign co-op has been delayed for a couple seasons, but will finally be getting a test flight for Halo Insiders in July 2022.
Campaign co-op has been a strangely missing feature from Halo Infinite since its launch. After being delayed out of launch so 343 could release the game on time, it was promised to be part of upcoming seasons alongside the Forge mode. However, further complications with multiplayer have caused 343 to delay the release of campaign co-op back even further. Currently, 343 Industries is settled on getting campaign co-op out the door in Halo Infinite in August, and this upcoming test flight seems to indicate that it’s in the final stages of development.

With the test flight confirmed, be sure you’re signed up as a Halo Insider if you want to take part in the upcoming test flight next month. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we await concrete dates for the Halo Infinite campaign co-op test flight.

