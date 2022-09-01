Yakuza developer Ryu ga Gotoku Studio to show 'sneak peek trailer' next week It looks like the veteran studio behind the Yakuza and Judgment series has a glimpse of something new to show ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has been quite the lucrative developer for years alongside Sega, putting out beloved title after title of Yakuza and Judgment, even as it helps Sega on other projects such as Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. Now, it seems that Ryu ga Gotoku may have something new up its sleeve to show. The developer has a production web series and next week’s episode will supposedly feature a “sneak peek trailer.”

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio shared some details about its upcoming web series episode and the upcoming sneak peek trailer via its YouTube channel. The episode is set to feature Ryu ga Gotoku Studio Director Masayoshi Yokoyama, which makes it a special episode in of itself. The sneak peek trailer was also teased here, though no detail as to what would be revealed was given. Nonetheless, it all takes place on Thursday, September 8 at 20:00 JST. Unfortunately, that’s also around 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET.

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's YouTube video graphic for its production web series promises a sneak peek trailer next week.

Source: Image via Ryu ga Gotoku Studio

Nonetheless, while we have little idea of what Ryu ga Gotoku Studio plans to tease, it’s worth noting that Tokyo Game Show 2022 is right around the corner. With that in mind, it seems like a perfect time to give fans and players around the world an appetizer of what’s to come if there’s going to be a big reveal. Given the sheer love for Yakuza: Like a Dragon, it would stem to reason that the developer may be working feverishly on the next Yakuza title. Sega and Ryu ga Gotoku already confirmed there were plans to continue the RPG style in further Yakuza games, and pursue action with the Judgment series. We also know Ryu ga Gotoku was working on something outside these franchises.

With that in mind, September 8 promises to be an interesting day for Yakuza and Judgment fans. Stay tuned as we watch to see what Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has in store for us next week.