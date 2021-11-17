Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is working on a new franchise In a recent interview, RGG Studio leads revealed that the studio is developing something outside of Judgment or Yakuza.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is known full well for its work on the Yakuza and Judgment series and it is likely going to continue working on games like that forever, but that doesn’t mean the studio won’t venture beyond its staples. Recent chatter from the RGG Studio leads suggested that it has something else in the works, and that something else is a franchise that’s not Yakuza or Judgment.

This reveal came out of a recent Famitsu interview (as transcribed by ryokutya) in which studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama teased at an upcoming project from his development house.

“We’re also working on unannounced titles outside of [Yakuza and Judgment],” Yokoyama revealed.

This comes on the back of the fact that Judgment could be in jeopardy as far as its continuation goes. Sega has had issues with the agency behind the Judgment’s main voice actor which is blocking ports of the game to PC. Also, there’s new blood at the lead of RGG Studio since series lead designer Daisuke Sato and series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi left the studio.

Games like Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise and Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania show Ryu Ga Gotoku has the range to go beyond Yakuza and Judgment.

It also wouldn’t be the first time at all that Ryu Ga Gotoku has put its efforts towards new things. Back in 2018, the studio put out a pretty stellar adaptation of Fist of the North Star, though there were a lot of elements similar to Yakuza games within it. Nonetheless, RGG Studio also put in some work on the recent Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, which was mostly lovely as we shared in our review. The studio has shown range in the last few years, even if games like Yakuza and Judgment remain its primary bread-and-butter.

Whatever Ryu Ga Gotoku is working on, we’ll likely get to see in the next few years. Stay tuned for any reveals or announcements right here at Shacknews.