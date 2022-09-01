Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.0.2 patch notes fix Resilience for Titans & Warlocks Now Titans and Warlocks should benefit in PvE from boosted Resilience on the Arc 3.0 subclass the same as Hunters have enjoyed.

Another season of Destiny 2 means another season chock full of new and exciting content to explore, including new challenges and raids, new stories, and new rewards for engaging in it all. It also means a grand new opportunity for a bunch of stuff to break. Arc 3.0 is out, and it has been nice, but Resilience hasn’t been working the way it should for Titans and Warlocks. That precious damage reduction is fixed and should work as intended as of the Hotfix 6.2.0.2 update. This fix comes along other patch notes as well.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.0.2 patch notes

Titans on the Arc 3.0 Striker subclass and Warlocks on the Arc 3.0 Stormcaller subclass should now benefit properly from Resilience in PVE as of Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.0.2.

Source: Image via Bungie

Bungie released Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.0.2 and its accompanying patch notes on September 1, 2022. There are a number of notable fixes, including ironing out glitches in the King’s Fall raid and fixing issues with Heavy Grenade Launchers. However, one of the biggest fixes is the patch to Resilience for Warlocks and Titans using Arc 3.0. Boosting Resilience meant a notable damage reduction bonus, but it was only working for Hunters in the Season of Plunder. Now it should work as intended for all classes. Check out the full patch notes below.

Activities

Expedition

Fixed an issue where the treasure object could be duplicated. This was contributing to inflation across the intergalactic economy, and we can't have that.

Duality

Fixed an issue where A Single Thread quest did not complete if players completed Duality on Master difficulty.

King’s Fall

Fixed an issue where DPS for Golgoroth sometimes didn't end properly.

Fixed an issue where King's Fall Carries stat tracker mentions Seasonal carries instead of weekly carries.

Fixed an issue where total badge count was incorrect.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Reduced damage resistance tiers in PvP (used by Omnioculus and Whisper of Chains) Tier 1: 10% to 2.5% Tier 2: 15% to 5% Tier 3: 20% to 7.5% Tier 4: 25% to 10%



Weapons

Fixed an issue where certain Bows would reload themselves while stowed.

Fixed an issue where having Quicksilver Storm in grenade mode could cause excess recoil on other weapons and other badness.

Fixed an issue where the Season 18 Seasonal Machine Gun and Sidearm had two Masterwork slots.

Fixed an issue where most Heavy Grenade Launchers were doing significantly more damage than intended.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where the Combination Blow melee ability was able to continually stagger boss combatants.

Fixed an issue where Combination Blow's melee damage scalar was also applying to Tempest Strike.

Fixed an issue where Combination Blow's melee energy regeneration bonus was also applying while Tempest Strike was equipped. Developer Note: Typically, we do not normalize melee ability regeneration rates for melee modifications like Tempest Strike or Consecration, as most of our melee abilities have a relatively small delta in base cooldown times between them. However, because the cooldown reduction on Combination Blow is so significant and integral to the base melee's behavior, we chose to do so here in order to have a better grasp on where Tempest Strike lies in terms of efficacy and uptime, which would have been difficult with a potentially 15-second cooldown time.

Fixed an issue where the damage resistance provided by the Flow State Aspect and Arc Staff Super while dodging was significantly higher than intended in PvP.

Fixed an issue where the Striker and Stormcaller subclasses were not benefiting from resilience-based PvE damage resistance and incoming flinch reduction.

Fixed an issue where Tempest Strike could retain its energy when activated after sliding off of a ledge.

Power and Progression

Fixed an issue where completing the Master Ketchcrash weekly challenge didn't award gear.

Storefront

The Loyal Companion charity emote is available for purchase in the archive.

Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue on Stadia where some settings labels were missing under the Vehicles section.

General

Fixed an issue that would sometimes show ornaments as owned, even though they were not.

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to claim Prime Rewards from Amanda Holliday.

Fixed an issue where a very loud sound plays when a team wipes to Golgoroth's Drained of Light mechanic.

That covers the patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.0.2. Stay tuned for more coverage and be sure to check out our full Destiny 2 strategy guide for all of your Guardian needs.