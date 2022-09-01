Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next game in the series Ubisoft revealed Assassin's Creed Mirage as the franchise's next game, and it will get a proper reveal on an Ubisoft Forward presentation next week.

The Assassin’s Creed games have spent a couple years away at this point as Ubisoft has worked on what’s next for the franchise. It seems the developer and publisher is finally ready to show it off too. Today, Ubisoft revealed the name of the next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and it will be shown off in full during an Ubisoft Forward presentation next week.

Ubisoft announced both the Assassin’s Creed Mirage and its upcoming Ubisoft Forward presentation on the Assassin's Creed Twitter on September 1, 2022. According to the announcement, an Ubisoft Forward presentation will take place on September 10, 2022, at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. This Ubisoft Forward event will run on the developer’s Twitch and YouTube channels and will be entirely dedicated to the new game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Nothing else is expected during the presentation at this time, so we could get a deep dive into settings, characters, features, and plenty more.

Source: Ubisoft

We’re coming across two years since Ubisoft launched Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which was the last mainline game of the series in 2020. It came out to decent reviews, including our own here at Shacknews. While the game made decent use of its open world, bugs and occasional bad writing brought the journey down a bit. Ubisoft had also been cranking Assassin’s Creed games out nearly a year at a time as it faced a litany of allegations regarding toxic management and sexual misconduct within its workplaces. A Better Ubisoft strived to better the workplace, shine light on issues, and force Ubisoft to address the matter, but it remains to be seen if the developer has truly done anything to turn over that new leaf.

Even so, it looks like Ubisoft is still moving forward with the latest Assassin’s Creed. As Ubisoft Forward comes up next week, stay tuned for the latest details and reveals on Assassin’s Creed Mirage.