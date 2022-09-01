Ninja seemingly no longer partnered with Twitch after abrupt stream ending After cutting off a stream with SypherPK early, Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins announced a hiatus from social media as well.

It’s a rough day for one of the notable faces of Fortnite and Twitch livestreaming. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has been synonymous with Twitch and Fortnite for years now, but a recent abrupt ending to one of his livestreams might mean the end of Ninja on Twitch and, in fact, all online interaction for a while. The star influencer cut what was supposed to be an all-day stream with fellow Twitch streamer SypherPK short and announced a hiatus on his social media channels. He has also seemingly dropped Twitch partnership since.

It all began with the unplanned ending of a livestream on Ninja’s Twitch channel on September 1, 2022. Ninja was playing with Ali “SypherPK” Hassan in a livestream that expected to run throughout the day. However, things turned sour and Ninja grew frustrated as he played, up until the point where he stated he was ending the stream.

“Can’t do it anymore, dude. Can’t,” Ninja said before going off the air. “I’ve had enough of this, man… I’m leaving. I’m done. Honestly dude? I’ve got to take a break from streaming.”

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins seemingly suspended his activity on Twitter and Twitch and his Twitch partner status looks to have been dropped following his announcement that he needed a break from streaming.

Following his exit from the livestream, Ninja went on to suspend his own social media on Twitter with a fairly cryptic message about what comes next.

“I just need a break...I don't know when I will be back, or where,” the Fortnite star wrote.

In the wake of this occasion, Ninja has also seemingly dropped his partner status on Twitch, which may speak to his commentary of “where” when it comes to a return to social media or livestreaming.

Ninja has been side-by-side with Fortnite for years, even going as far as to get his own skin in the game in 2020. Nonetheless, it’s looking like fans of the Twitch streamer will have to get by without him for a bit. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for more details and updates on this story.