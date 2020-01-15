Ninja has a new Fortnite skin so you can blast & be blasted by him regularly Ninja has a new skin in Fortnite, perfect for if you were looking for a new priority target or looking to clown on your opponents under one of the game's most recognizable faces.

Like him or not, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has been one of Fortnite’s most recognizable faces inside and outside the gaming community for a pretty good long time now. He’s showed up on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Masked Singer, New Year’s Eve specials, and plenty more, and now he’s getting his apparent due in the game that boosted his popularity. Fortnite has just revealed a new Ninja skin.

Fortnite announced the Ninja skin and collection of items on January 15, 2020 via the Fortnite Twitter. Starting on January 16, 2020 at 4PM PT / 7PM ET, players will be able to purchase the Ninja skin alongside other Ninja-inspired goodies, including the Ninja's Edge Back Bling, Ninja Style Emote and Dual Katanas Pickaxe. As might be expected, Blevins was thrilled to see his likeness inserted into the game served to boost his platform so much.

I've dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don't forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

According to Epic Games, the Ninja item collection is the first set of what they’re calling the Icon Series, which is meant to celebrate some of the creators that have made Fortnite so special over the past couple years. Upcoming collections will feature further content creators. Australian streamer Loserfruit and Youtuber David “TheGrefg” Martínez are confirmed and on the way, but further content creators will also eventually be added to the Icon Series as well.

Ninja may have some controversial opinions and you may love him or hate him, but the Icon Series does sound like an interesting way on Epic Games’ part to celebrate some of the people who have given their time and effort to make the Fortnite community what it is today.

And hey, look it at it this way, if you hate Ninja, you have a fun new target in Fortnite, and if you love him, you have a perfect new way to troll the haters.