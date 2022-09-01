Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - September 1, 2022

Today marked the start of a new month, but tonight we take some time to reflect on what's happening around the internet and at Shacknews.
Bill Lavoy
1

Greetings, Shacknews. We’ve made it to the end of Thursday, the first day of September. We’re entering the final third of 2022, but before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take a few minutes to reflect on the day. This is your Evening Reading for Thursday, September 1, 2022.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Check out the video above to see Sam Chandler and his King's Fall raid team complete the Golgoroth Challenge. It's interesting to note that of the over 400,000 players to enter the raid, only 17,107 managed to complete the Challenge Mode, including Sam's team. What an accomplishment.

Stuff from the internet

Yup, you can find this guy in the comments and replies of almost every corner of the internet.

If an MMA judge is scoring that round, she's up 10-8.

The Hitman 3 September 2022 Roadmap

Source: IO Interactive

If you're like me and still loving Hitman 3, here's what you can expect through September 2022. I'm going to need both of those new suits.

Greatness.

That's a big dog, and a definite contender if it ever makes its way to Shackpets.

You can check out the rest of this year's video game release dates schedule right here on Shacknews.

Shout out to the Shacknews Destiny 2 clan who will know exactly what DMG is on about here.

As long as I'm doing Evening Reading, there's bear content. It's not optional.

Just a reminder that this comes out September 2nd, which is either hours or minutes away for most of North America. I've got it pre-loaded. We ride again.

That's going to do it for this edition of Evening Reading. Just as a reminder, Shackpets is free on iOS and Android, and it's nothing but good vibes and cute pets. You can also subscribe to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month, and we'd love to have you. Hit us up in the comments below and let us know how your Thursday evening is winding down.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

