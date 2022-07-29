Evening Reading - July 29, 2022

Greetings across the nation, beyond, and all the way to Comic-Con! I'm back for yet another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Animal Well dev talks about inspiration and the game's name
- Blockbuster.com has been updated with 100% more memes
- MultiVersus is nerfing Bugs Bunny after EVO 2022
- Facebook Gaming saw a sharp viewership increase in June 2022
- Valve won't allow review scores or text in Steam images starting September 1
- Adam Wrange on how Metal: Hellsinger helps streamers avoid DMCA takedowns
- Valve ramps up to produce more Steam Decks 'faster than ever before'
- Steam reveals June's top 20 game releases
- Shack Chat: Who is your MultiVersus main?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for July 29: Nintendo Multiplayer Sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for July 29: Find your indie at GOG.com
Around the gaming horn
Don't waste any time in the new Saints Row. Go straight for the good stuff.
Here's the latest look at NBA 2K23, which looks like it should be dazzling on new consoles. Old consoles and PC, not so much.
The new Nintendo Switch Sports update is live! Go find that leg strap, because you know it's lying around somewhere.
And we're wrapping up with the latest dive into Star Wars: The Old Republic's 7.1 update.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
We'll meet again, don't know where, don't know when...
Wrote some more here :) https://t.co/J0ieghvrdF— Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) July 29, 2022
...
Some old pals say hello #10YearsOfGravityFalls pic.twitter.com/hP1CZ0hJUx— Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) June 10, 2022
M-M-M-MAX HEADROOM!
I interrupt this broadcast with a cyberpunk announcement of epic post-future proportions.— Christopher Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell) July 29, 2022
I’m writing a new Max Headroom series for @AMC_TV.
Starring Matt Frewer as Max Headroom.
Produced by the mad minds of @elijahwood and Daniel Noah @_SpectreVision. https://t.co/Q5zhQl1jsR
I don't know who asked for Max Headroom after 40 years, but here we are! May as well look at some classic clips while we're at it.
Buried six feet in garbage
Activision Blizzard Board Votes to Bury Bobby Kotick in New Mexico Landfillhttps://t.co/pDa5Vp2lm5— Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) July 28, 2022
Hopefully this doesn't mean we're getting a movie about this from the Angry Video Game Nerd in 30 years.
Nothing but the Hotfix
We're still refining the techniques needed to perfect the Elden Ring speedrun. Tune in to the latest edition of PB Precipice for more.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
This week in Shaqnews
Love seeing the @eatmeatdistrict brand grow. Excited for everything that we are building. pic.twitter.com/xBba4da8s1— SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 27, 2022
Shaq's latest marketing tie has him shilling meat. Find some meat over at your local Kroger.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Yo! Listen! #TheAcclaimed (@PlatinumMax/@Bowens_Official) plan on taking out the trash in a Dumpster Match against the #GunnClub (@theaustingunn/@coltengunn) this WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite!#AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/3t6A0ZMQ6G— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022
The Acclaimed's got two words for ya!
Tonight in video game music
Let's end with a look back at Hollow Knight and one of its most recognizable tracks.
That's your Evening Reading to send you into this last weekend of July! Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 29, 2022