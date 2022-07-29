Evening Reading - July 29, 2022

Greetings across the nation, beyond, and all the way to Comic-Con! I'm back for yet another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Don't waste any time in the new Saints Row. Go straight for the good stuff.

Here's the latest look at NBA 2K23, which looks like it should be dazzling on new consoles. Old consoles and PC, not so much.

The new Nintendo Switch Sports update is live! Go find that leg strap, because you know it's lying around somewhere.

And we're wrapping up with the latest dive into Star Wars: The Old Republic's 7.1 update.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

We'll meet again, don't know where, don't know when...

Wrote some more here :) https://t.co/J0ieghvrdF — Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) July 29, 2022

...

M-M-M-MAX HEADROOM!

I interrupt this broadcast with a cyberpunk announcement of epic post-future proportions.



I’m writing a new Max Headroom series for @AMC_TV.



Starring Matt Frewer as Max Headroom.



Produced by the mad minds of @elijahwood and Daniel Noah @_SpectreVision. https://t.co/Q5zhQl1jsR — Christopher Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell) July 29, 2022

I don't know who asked for Max Headroom after 40 years, but here we are! May as well look at some classic clips while we're at it.

Buried six feet in garbage

Activision Blizzard Board Votes to Bury Bobby Kotick in New Mexico Landfillhttps://t.co/pDa5Vp2lm5 — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) July 28, 2022

Hopefully this doesn't mean we're getting a movie about this from the Angry Video Game Nerd in 30 years.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We're still refining the techniques needed to perfect the Elden Ring speedrun. Tune in to the latest edition of PB Precipice for more.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Love seeing the @eatmeatdistrict brand grow. Excited for everything that we are building. pic.twitter.com/xBba4da8s1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 27, 2022

Shaq's latest marketing tie has him shilling meat. Find some meat over at your local Kroger.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The Acclaimed's got two words for ya!

Tonight in video game music

Let's end with a look back at Hollow Knight and one of its most recognizable tracks.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this last weekend of July! Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!