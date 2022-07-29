Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 29, 2022

We say goodbye to Donovan, say hello to Max Headroom, and share some meat with Shaq in this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Greetings across the nation, beyond, and all the way to Comic-Con! I'm back for yet another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Don't waste any time in the new Saints Row. Go straight for the good stuff.

Here's the latest look at NBA 2K23, which looks like it should be dazzling on new consoles. Old consoles and PC, not so much.

The new Nintendo Switch Sports update is live! Go find that leg strap, because you know it's lying around somewhere.

And we're wrapping up with the latest dive into Star Wars: The Old Republic's 7.1 update.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

We'll meet again, don't know where, don't know when...

...

M-M-M-MAX HEADROOM!

I don't know who asked for Max Headroom after 40 years, but here we are! May as well look at some classic clips while we're at it.

Buried six feet in garbage

Hopefully this doesn't mean we're getting a movie about this from the Angry Video Game Nerd in 30 years.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We're still refining the techniques needed to perfect the Elden Ring speedrun. Tune in to the latest edition of PB Precipice for more.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq's latest marketing tie has him shilling meat. Find some meat over at your local Kroger.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The Acclaimed's got two words for ya!

Tonight in video game music

Let's end with a look back at Hollow Knight and one of its most recognizable tracks.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this last weekend of July! Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

