Weekend Console Download Deals for July 29: Nintendo Multiplayer Sale

Anybody who's sleeping on the big summer sales should probably stop procrastinating, because time is running out. The PlayStation Summer Sale and Xbox Ultimate Sale are still going down for another week, but they're now joined by the Nintendo Multiplayer Sale. The latest Nintendo promotion includes the best multiplayer titles, which also includes a handful of first-party titles like Super Mario Party, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and Clubhouse Games.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Source: Nintendo

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.