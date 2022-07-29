Weekend Console Download Deals for July 29: Nintendo Multiplayer Sale

Anybody who's sleeping on the big summer sales should probably stop procrastinating, because time is running out. The PlayStation Summer Sale and Xbox Ultimate Sale are still going down for another week, but they're now joined by the Nintendo Multiplayer Sale. The latest Nintendo promotion includes the best multiplayer titles, which also includes a handful of first-party titles like Super Mario Party, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and Clubhouse Games.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Beasts of Maravilla Island - FREE!
- Relicta - FREE!
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Xbox Series X] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.49 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Ultimate Game Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Halo Infinite Campaign [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- OlliOlli World [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 22 [Xbox Series X] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Lost Judgment [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $19.99 (60% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $45.49 (35% off)
- GRID Legends [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (65% off)
- NHL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- PlayStation Spring Sale
- The Quarry [PS5] - $46.89 (33% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sifu [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.69 (34% off)
- WWE 2K22 [PS5] - $45.49 (35% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [PS5] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Rust Console Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [PS5/PS4] - $24.74 (45% off)
- GRID Legends [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Weird West - $27.99 (30% off)
- Solar Ash [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Biomutant - $35.99 (40% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $20.99 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Chorus [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $23.99 (40% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $20.99 (30% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $9.74 (35% off)
- The Forgotten City [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Artful Escape [PS5/PS4] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Twelve Minutes [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $27.49 (45% off)
- The LEGO Games Bundle - $14.99 (85% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Summer Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Arcadegeddon [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $39.99 (33% off)
- Sonic Origins - $31.99 (20% off)
- Multiplayer Sale
- Super Mario Party - $41.99 (30% off)
- Among Us - $3.50 (30% off)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity + Expansion Pass - $55.98 (30% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - $27.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $30.59 (49% off)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $44.99 (25% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Just Dance 2022 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $20.00 (49% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! - $9.99 (80% off)
- Snipperclips: Cut it out, together! Bundle - $20.98 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - $16.99 (15% off)
- Go Vacation - $34.99 (30% off)
- Good Job! - $13.99 (30% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $23.99 (40% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - $25.99 (35% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Spiritfarer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles - $41.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Soundfall - $22.49 (25% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Super Meat Boy - $5.99 (60% off)
- Boomerang Fu - $7.49 (50% off)
- PHOGS! - $17.49 (30% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed Ultimate Stunt Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Platinum Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- 1-2-Switch - $34.99 (30% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $20.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM Festival - $17.49 (65% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- 11 Bit Studios Sale
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $10.79 (60% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $1.99 (95% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $5.79 (80% off)
- Beat Cop - $1.99 (86% off)
- Raw Fury Spring Sale
- Atomicrops - $5.99 (60% off)
- Backbone - $14.99 (40% off)
- Bad North - $4.49 (70% off)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition - $4.49 (70% off)
- GoNNER - $1.99 (80% off)
- Kathy Rain: Director's Cut - $10.49 (30% off)
- Kingdom: New Lands - $2.99 (80% off)
- Mosaic - $7.99 (60% off)
- Night Call - $3.99 (80% off)
- Out There: Omega The Alliance - $2.99 (80% off)
- Star Renegades - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Longest Road on Earth - $7.49 (25% off)
- Townscraper - $4.49 (25% off)
- West of Dead - $5.99 (70% off)
- Wolfstride - $11.24 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $39.59 (34% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version - $29.99 (50% off)
- OlliOlli World - $20.09 (33% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $20.99 (30% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - $20.99 (30% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $20.99 (30% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water - $31.99 (20% off)
- Cozy Grove - $9.66 (35% off)
- Astroneer - $23.99 (20% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $14.99 (70% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - $38.99 (35% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Big Con Grift of the Year Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- SnowRunner - $25.99 (35% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light Definitive Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Worms Rumble - $3.74 (75% off)
- Uno - $5.99 (40% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
