Blockbuster.com has been updated with 100% more memes

The Blockbuster brand has been mysteriously revived, and we're not sure what it means.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Blockbuster
Blockbuster is a relic of a bygone era. With all but one of its North American locations shutting down permanently in 2014, the video rental franchise has been dormant for several years. However, nothing in the entertainment world is truly gone forever, and Blockbuster has begun to reemerge, but not exactly how we remember it. Blockbuster has begun posting on social media again and updating its website, and we’re not exactly sure what’s going on.

Over the past several days, the Blockbuster Twitter account has started to tweet again. These posts include random references to old movies, and jokes about how Netflix put the company out of business. When visiting the Blockbuster website, players are served a pop-up window that calls back to the Nedry error message that was featured in Jurassic Park.

The Nedry error message from Jurassic Park on the front page of Blockbuster's website.

Source: Blockbuster

As for what exactly Blockbuster is up to, it could have something to do with NFTs. The company’s first tweet back was a meme about NFTs, and it also interacted with the account for Open Sea, one of the biggest NFT marketplaces. Taking a browse through the Blockbuster search page on Twitter, there’s speculation that Blockbuster could be trading on GameStop’s new NFT marketplace.

If this all sounds oddly familiar to you, that’s because Blockbuster isn’t the first defunct 2000’s retailer to come back from the dead to pedal NFTs or crypto currency. It was just weeks ago that Radio Shack made an unexpected return to social media, grabbing attention with risqué tweets and promoting its new crypto coin.

There’s still a lot of nostalgia wrapped up in the Blockbuster brand, and whoever is in control of it is using that to its advantage. We’ll be watching to what comes out of this revival and will be sure to update this story with new information as it becomes available.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

