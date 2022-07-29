Adam Wrange on how Metal: Hellsinger helps streamers avoid DMCA takedowns The music is all custom created for Metal: Hellsinger, and the vocals that appear on the tracks have been licensed by the team.

Metal: Hellsinger is an upcoming rhythm shooter with a heavy, headbanging soundtrack which, while awesome, can be something of a concern to streamers looking to play the game and share it with their audience. Fortunately, the developers have kept this in mind and have been working to ensure that streamers playing Metal: Hellsinger won’t be bombarded by DMCA takedowns.

In an interview with combat designer Adam Wrange, Shacknews’ Greg Burke asks a number of questions that touch on what Metal: Hellsinger is all about, and what people can expect from the game both combat wise, and music wise. Notably, how all of the music is custom made for Metal: Hellsinger, which means there is no licensed music that should come up as an issue for streamers.

“We worked very close with a composer duo named Two Feathers — Nicklas [Hjertberg] and Elvira [Björkman] — they made all the music from the levels. They looked at the levels and went like okay, what kind of music would fit this?”

Wrange then explains how the team worked together to explore ideas for how various aspects of the game should sound, before mentioning that they licensed the vocals from the different artists that appear on Metal: Hellsinger’s soundtrack.

“We licensed the vocals from the different artists such as Mikael Stanne who is on the first track but also Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy who’s in the demo.”

Other aspects of the game and its soundtrack that are discussed in the interview include the types of metal that appear on the soundtrack, and more. We highly recommend checking out the full interview with Metal: Hellsinger’s combat designer Adam Wrange over on GamerHub TV.

