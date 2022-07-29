Weekend PC Download Deals for July 29: Find your indie at GOG.com

It's been a grand week for indie gaming, thanks to the folks at Annapurna Interactive. However, indie gaming is more than just one publisher willing to amplify voices. Indie gaming is everywhere and you can find a lot of it over at GOG.com. This weekend, GOG.com would like to help you pick out a great indie game with the Find Your Indie sale. Find deals on games like Disco Elysium, No Man's Sky, The Forgotten City, Ion Fury, and many more.
Over on Steam, you'll find the best from Electronic Arts, along with deals on No Man's Sky, Hades, Dead by Daylight, Grand Theft Auto (5 and 4, take your pick), and more. The Humble Store has the best from Ubisoft, as well as a handful of great 2K titles like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and The Quarry. Green Man Gaming's Summer Sale is over, but you'll still find good discounts on newer games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and Neon White. Lastly, the Devolver Digital sale continues over on GamesPlanet, but it's also joined by an exciting Star Wars sale, so pick up the top Star Wars title while you can.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $35.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $19.79 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Lawn Mowing Simulator - FREE until 8/4
- Assassin's Creed Rogue - $6.59 (67% off)
- For Honor - $4.49 (85% off)
Fanatical
Use the code PAYDAYJUL22 to save 7% off already-discounted titles. Use the code FANATICAL18 to save 18% off any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Metroidvania Double Pack (Aggelos/Songbird Symphony), Wintermoor Tactics Club, Cardpocalypse, Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Tested on Humans: Escape Room, Haven Park, Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete Edition, Greak: Memories of Azur, Survive The Nights, Monster Sanctuary, Slide Stars, Northend Tower Defense, Mad Experiments: Escape Room, Moving Out, and Rubber Bandits. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
Or pay $20.99 for the following Star Wars games - Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith, Republic Commando, Starfighter, The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes, The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition, The Force Unleashed 2, Dark Forces, Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, Empire At War, Battlefront 2 (Classic), and Knights of the Old Republic.
- Assetto Corsa Competizione [Steam] - $10.79 (73% off)
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.99 (26% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $11.74 (53% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $10.79 (73% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $18.69 (83% off)
Gamebillet
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.69 (21% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $23.98 (60% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $26.97 (55% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $25.99 (57% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $25.79 (57% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $21.44 (46% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $17.37 (42% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $12.44 (59% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.97 (57% off)
- More from the Gamebillet Capcom Publisher Sale.
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $29.90 (40% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $15.47 (48% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $59.98 (25% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Empire of Sin Premium Edition [Steam] - $42.20 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $8.69 (71% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Card Shark [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Trek to Yomi [Steam] - $12.50 (37% off)
- Weird West [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 [Steam] - $21.10 (58% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $6.50 (57% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $15.99 (68% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition [Steam] - $21.99 (51% off)
- Spiritfarer [Steam] - $8.39 (72% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Steam] - $22.99 (77% off)
- Neo Cab [Steam] - $4.99 (67% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.20 (78% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.20 (78% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Series [Steam] - $6.40 (79% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection [Steam] - $4.25 (79% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
The best of the indies are on sale on GOG.com this weekend! We've spotlighted a few of our favorites, but don't miss out on the very best from the indie scene. Check out GOG.com for more!
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $13.99 (65% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $15.99 (20% off)
- Loop Hero - $7.49 (50% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Medium - $32.49 (35% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate Sponsored Bundle - $38.06 (55% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Forgotten City - $16.24 (35% off)
- Ion Fury - $8.74 (65% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $13.71 (71% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deux Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Deux Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider Anniversary - $0.98 (89% off)
- Tomb Raider Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Tomb Raider Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3 - $1.99 (80% off)
- Thief Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Alien Versus Predator Classic 2000 - $1.49 (75% off)
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $15.59 (22% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Deep Rock Galactic, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Legion TD 2, Legend of Keepers, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Banners of Ruin, Yes Your Grace, and ATOM RPG Trudograd. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for The Almost Gone. Pay $10 or more to also receive Quern: Undying Thoughts, Unavowed, Draugen, and Dreamfall Chapters: The Final Cut. Pay $20 or more to also receive Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo, and Beyond a Steel Sky. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more for Rounds. Pay $10 or more to also receive Cultist Simulator: Anthology Edition, Vault of the Void, and One Step From Eden. Pay $15 or more to also Black Book, GWENT Ultimate Starter Pack, and Library of Ruina. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 for Railway Empire. Pay $9 or more to also receive the Great Britain & Ireland, France, and Down Under expansions. Pay more than the average $9.79 to get the Mexico, The Great Lakes, and Crossing the Andes expansions. Pay $12 to also receive the Northern Europe, Germany, and Japan expansions. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more for Fireworks Simulator. Pay more than the average $11.12 to get Take Off: The Flight Simulator, TransOcean: The Shipping Company, Drone Swarm, and Construction Simulator Deluxe Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Bus Simulator 18 (w/DLC packs) and Firefighting Simulator: The Squad. These activate on Steam.
- The Quarry [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Ubisoft Choose Your Player Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $19.79 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Ubisoft Choose Your Player Sale.
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Last Stop [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $7.79 (40% off)
- Journey [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Remnant: From The Ashes Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.88 (50% off)
Origin
- F1 2022 Champions Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
Ubisoft
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $24.00 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $16.80 (58% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Ezio Auditore Pack - $11.60 (71% off)
Steam
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.98 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- WWE 2K22 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $15.99 (60% off)
- Electronic Arts Sale
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Electronic Arts Sale.
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Maneater - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts [Steam Early Access] - $26.24 (25% off)
- For Honor - $3.74 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/3 @ 10AM PT)
- Northgard - $7.49 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/31 @ 1PM PT)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Citizen Sleeper - $15.99 (20% off)
- Hard West - $1.99 (90% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/31 @ 1PM PT)
- Planet Zoo - $13.49 (70% off)
- Planet Coaster - $11.24 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $14.99 (75% off)
- CODE VEIN - $15.99 (80% off)
- Gang Beasts - $8.99 (55% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $13.49 (85% off)
- Narita Boy - $8.74 (65% off)
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel - $23.99 (40% off)
- Banners of Ruin - $9.99 (50% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Age of Mythology: Extended Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $9.99 (50% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
