Weekend PC Download Deals for July 29: Find your indie at GOG.com

It's been a grand week for indie gaming, thanks to the folks at Annapurna Interactive. However, indie gaming is more than just one publisher willing to amplify voices. Indie gaming is everywhere and you can find a lot of it over at GOG.com. This weekend, GOG.com would like to help you pick out a great indie game with the Find Your Indie sale. Find deals on games like Disco Elysium, No Man's Sky, The Forgotten City, Ion Fury, and many more.

Over on Steam, you'll find the best from Electronic Arts, along with deals on No Man's Sky, Hades, Dead by Daylight, Grand Theft Auto (5 and 4, take your pick), and more. The Humble Store has the best from Ubisoft, as well as a handful of great 2K titles like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and The Quarry. Green Man Gaming's Summer Sale is over, but you'll still find good discounts on newer games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and Neon White. Lastly, the Devolver Digital sale continues over on GamesPlanet, but it's also joined by an exciting Star Wars sale, so pick up the top Star Wars title while you can.

Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Use the code PAYDAYJUL22 to save 7% off already-discounted titles. Use the code FANATICAL18 to save 18% off any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Metroidvania Double Pack (Aggelos/Songbird Symphony), Wintermoor Tactics Club, Cardpocalypse, Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Tested on Humans: Escape Room, Haven Park, Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete Edition, Greak: Memories of Azur, Survive The Nights, Monster Sanctuary, Slide Stars, Northend Tower Defense, Mad Experiments: Escape Room, Moving Out, and Rubber Bandits. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Or pay $20.99 for the following Star Wars games - Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith, Republic Commando, Starfighter, The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes, The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition, The Force Unleashed 2, Dark Forces, Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, Empire At War, Battlefront 2 (Classic), and Knights of the Old Republic.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

The best of the indies are on sale on GOG.com this weekend! We've spotlighted a few of our favorites, but don't miss out on the very best from the indie scene. Check out GOG.com for more!

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Deep Rock Galactic, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Legion TD 2, Legend of Keepers, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Banners of Ruin, Yes Your Grace, and ATOM RPG Trudograd. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for The Almost Gone. Pay $10 or more to also receive Quern: Undying Thoughts, Unavowed, Draugen, and Dreamfall Chapters: The Final Cut. Pay $20 or more to also receive Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo, and Beyond a Steel Sky. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more for Rounds. Pay $10 or more to also receive Cultist Simulator: Anthology Edition, Vault of the Void, and One Step From Eden. Pay $15 or more to also Black Book, GWENT Ultimate Starter Pack, and Library of Ruina. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 for Railway Empire. Pay $9 or more to also receive the Great Britain & Ireland, France, and Down Under expansions. Pay more than the average $9.79 to get the Mexico, The Great Lakes, and Crossing the Andes expansions. Pay $12 to also receive the Northern Europe, Germany, and Japan expansions. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more for Fireworks Simulator. Pay more than the average $11.12 to get Take Off: The Flight Simulator, TransOcean: The Shipping Company, Drone Swarm, and Construction Simulator Deluxe Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Bus Simulator 18 (w/DLC packs) and Firefighting Simulator: The Squad. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft

Steam

